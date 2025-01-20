The Old Gold Show | Is Purdue the best team in the B10?

Purdue is fresh off a successful trip out west. The Boilers took down Washington and Oregon as it sets its sights back on the Midwest ahead of a three game homestand.





Of course, if you've been listening to Ledman and myself, you know that a six game winning streak was predetermined, but now Purdue has a chance to extend its win streak as the Big Ten is starting to separate at the top of the standings.





So after a good discussion about Purdue's continued defensive improvement, help away from the big three, and a really solid win against Oregon, we turn to a broader discussion about the Big Ten.





Ledman and I both found ourselves unimpressed by Michigan State-Illinois, and we both give our thoughts on who is the best team in the B10. Have a thought? Make sure to watch, like, and leave a comment leaving your team down below.