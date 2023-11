The #3 Purdue Boilermakers start its season tonight in Mackey Arena taking on the Samford Bulldogs.



Casey Bartley of Boiler Upload, and Andrew Ledman from Hammer and Rails, get on the zoom in part of their The Old Gold Show for the Field of 68 Media Network.



Matt Painter talks about how Purdue prepped for the season, changes it didn't make, how he balances the duality of coaching, and what matters and doesn't matter with critiques.



It's a great insight into one of the best college coaches out there and we hope you enjoy it.



