The Old Gold Show | NCAA Tournament Preview

Ledman and I are back to discuss Purdue's trip to the NCAA Tournament and we couldn't be more excited because March Madness is back and it's the best time of the year.



We start off by taking a look at the bracket all together. Purdue's #4 seed was a curious choice considering where some other Big Ten teams ended up. It sets up a return trip to Indianapolis for the Sweet 16 if Purdue can take care of business against High Point and either McNeese or Clemson in the round of 32.



Ledman also offers up a scintilating conspiracy theory about one of the committee's most controsversial tourney selections.



Then we move on to discussing High Point, a high-octane offense that features the nation's best rebounder. But I explain why I don't think High Point will offer Purdue too much resistance - and well, if they do, that's just kind of the mess of the tournament right? We break down the game, Purdue's end of season, and what Purdue needs to do to take care of business in Providence.



