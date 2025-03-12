The Old Gold Show | Season Recap and B10 Tourney Preview

There's so much going on that The Old Gold Show is bringing you a double-feature on this Wednesday.



Andrew Ledman, over at Hammer and Rails, and myself discuss Purdue's draw in the Big Ten Tournament. Find out why both of think that the road through the Big Ten Tournament couldn't look much better for Purdue. We also each have a dark horse in the tournament.



Then we shift into if Purdue has to win the tournament or not. Purdue sits in an unusual spot after the last few seasons. It isn't vying for one of the top two seeds in the NCAA Tournament, instead, it might need to do some work to make sure it gets a decent draw or location for its tournament games. We both give our thoughts on what Purdue at least needs to do to take care of itself come seeding time Sunday night.



In our bonus feature, we talk about Purdue's season. We try to answer a more difficult than usual question - was Purdue's season a disappointment? There's reasons to be on both sides of that answer and we try to untangle expectations and results.



