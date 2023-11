Three-star cornerback William Nettles has backed off his Purdue pledge, per a post on X Tuesday morning. The class of 2024 recruit had been committed to the Boilermakers since July 4th, but has now decided to rethink his options with a month to go until early National Signing Day.

Nettles is the second defensive back to decommit from Ryan Walters and Purdue this cycle, joining Jo'Ziah Edmond, who flipped to Michigan on August 1st. The Boilermakers do still have a number of commitments in the secondary for next year, including cornerbacks Earl Kulp and Hudauri Hines, along with safeties Koy Beasley, Luke Williams, LeonTre Bradford, Ty Hudkins and D'Mon Marable.

The Boilermakers will likely look to boost the cornerback spot after those additions with a 2024 prospects or from the transfer portal ranks in the coming weeks.