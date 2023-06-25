June has been kind to cornerbacks coach Sam Carter in the recruiting game, and it just got better. Three-star cornerback Earl Kulp announced his commitment to Purdue on Sunday night.

Kulp announced his decision following an official visit over the weekend. The Ft. Lauderdale native is rated as a three-star prospect and the 61st-ranked cornerback in the class of 2024. Kulp also held offers from Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, South Carolina and others.

The Sunshine State native joins fellow three-star cornerbacks Hudauri Hines and Jo’Ziah Edmond in the 2024 recruiting class for the Boilermakers. Sam Carter has shown to have a preference in measurables for his cornerbacks, with all three coming in at around 6’1” and 180 pounds.

That trio of cornerbacks joins safeties Luke Williams and D’Mon Marable to form Purdue’s secondary in the class, which could still grow in the coming weeks and months.

Purdue’s 2024 recruiting class now sits at 13, with Marcos Davila, Caleb Mitchell Irving, Spencer Porath, Shamar Rigby, Jaheim Merriweather, Jesse Watson, Jaden Ball, and Jordan King. With the addition of Kulp, Purdue moves up to 33rd in the Rivals team recruiting rankings for 2024.