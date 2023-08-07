Purdue bolstered its future front seven on Monday, securing a commitment from three-star weakside defensive end Jaylin Jones. Jones announced his decision via social media today after going quiet following his official visit to West Lafayette last month.

Jones took two official visits, one to Purdue and the other to SMU in July. He also held offers from Baylor, Texas Tech, Houston, Missouri and Utah, among others. The Beaumont, Texas standout has a 5.6 Rivals rating as well.

The 2024 edge rusher projects as an outside linebacker at the collegiate level, where he would join Joe Dineen's unit in West Lafayette. Jones stands 6'5" and 220-pound, possessing a unique blend of length and athleticism for the outside linebacker position, specifically for how it is used in Ryan Walters' defense.

He has the ability to play both Buck and Fox, so it will be a matter of which spot the staff sees him excelling at more.

Jones becomes the third defensive line/outside linebacker in the 2024 recruiting class for Purdue, joining forces with fellow three-star recruits Caleb Mitchell Irving and Jamari Payne.

Purdue adds its first member to the class since the de-commitment of three-star athlete Jo'Ziah Edmond last week. Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers move up to 24th in the Rivals team recruiting rankings for the class of 2024.