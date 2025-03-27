Advertisement
Published Mar 27, 2025
NCAA Tournament: Purdue vs. Houston - Media Videos
circle avatar
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
Purdue basketball is preparing for a Sweet 16 matchup against Houston on Friday night in Lucas Oil Stadium. Matt Painter, Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn took to the podium for a press conference, while other Boilermakers met with the media as well.

Boiler Upload has you covered with all of the pregame video from Thursday's media session in Lucas Oil Stadium.

