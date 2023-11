Three-star outside linebacker Jaylin Jones has backed off his Purdue pledge, he announced Monday night. The Beaumont, Texas native had originally committed to the Boilermakers in July over SMU, Houston, Texas Tech and others.

The Boilermakers lose one of their two outside linebacker commitments in the class of 2024, with three-star just Jamari Payne remaining, along with interior defensive line commits Demeco Kennedy and Caleb Mitchell Irving. Joe Dineen and Purdue will not be without options to fill the void, however.

Just earlier today, the Boilermakers offered 2024 JUCO defensive end/outside linebacker Daniel Brown out of Coffeyville CC in Kansas and former priority target DJ Allen backed off his UCF pledge earlier in the week.

Purdue will be pushing to add another 2024 recruit to Dineen's outside linebacker room in the coming weeks as early National Signing Day sits just over a month away.