Trey Kaufman-Renn joins Braden Smith as All-American

It hasn't been all loss for Purdue today.



CBS Sports, who vote on their major awards later in the season than most, just awarded another All-American spot to Braden Smith, again a first team selection. More notable is that Trey Kaufman-Renn has gotten his first nod as an All-American, making CBS Sporst third team.



Smith is a finalist for the Naismith Trophy, awarded to college basketball's player of the year and is a consensus first-team All-American after a season where he averaged 15.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists, and 2.2 steals. He was also named the Big Ten Player of the Year.



Trey Kaufman-Renn was probably aided by CBS voting so late for All-Americans. He saved the best of his performances for the end of the season. Trey Kaufman-Renn ended the year averaging 20.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists a game on 60% shooting from the field.



Kaufman-Renn scored 20 or more points in 14 of Purdue's last 18 games of the season, including twice in the NCAA Tournament.





Purdue's season ended in the Sweet 16, a 62-60 loss to #1 seed Houston. TKR had 15 points in that game and Braden Smith had 15 assists.



As it stands, both juniors are set to return to Purdue next season and will be early favorites for the preseason All-American team and player of the year awards.