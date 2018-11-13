Ticker
Purdue Tuesday Post-Practice Video

Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff

Following the 41-10 loss at Minnesota and the speculation surrounding head coach Jeff Brohm, quarterbacks coach Jeff Brohm, Purdue wide receiver coach/co-offensive coordinator JaMarcus Shephard, quarterback David Blough and wide receiver Rondale Moore spoke to media.

QB coach Brian Brohm

WR coach JaMarcus Shephard 

QB David Blough

WR Rondale Moore

