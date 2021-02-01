University Book Store Headlines: 2.01.2021
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Upon further review: Purdue's win over Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Trevion Williams, the Big Ten and more - GoldandBlack.com
Breakdown: Purdue's win over No. 21 Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com analysis and wrap video: Purdue's win over Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast: Purdue-Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com
First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread: Purdue vs. #21 Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black LIVE Jan 29 with special guests Walter Jordan and Ben Paolillo - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue keeps the road rough for Gophers - StarTribune.com
Gophers wilt in second half, fall to Purdue, 81-62 - TwinCities.com
The need for late-season non-conference games - CBSSports.com
Purdue blitzes No. 21 Minnesota in second half - PurdueSports.com
What we learned, what's next for Purdue after big second half against No. 21 Minnesota - JCOnline.com
Brandon Newman keeps working after career game in Purdue's win over Minnesota - JCOnline.com
Joining NCAA selection committee full of challenges for Purdue AD Mike Bobinski - JCOnline.com
Rutgers senior Geo Baker rips NCAA over athlete rights: 'Modern day slavery' - Yahoo.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
The 3-2-1: Are many Big Ten West seniors gonna use extra year? -- GoldandBlack.com
Senior Bowl: NFL’s most vibrant job fair turned into a 'ghost town' - Yahoo.com
Tennessee OC Jim Chaney, QBs coach Chris Weinke not being retained by new football coach Josh Heupel - ESPN.com
Tulsa says it will discipline 13 players for roles in Armed Forces Bowl brawl with Mississippi State - Yahoo.com
NFL draft: Ohio State's rare LB group shows how far it has come at Senior Bowl - Yahoo.com
Sacrificing family and fun, players were the greatest success story of the 2020 college football season - CBSSports.com
These eight teams are next in line to make their first College Football Playoff appearance- CBSSports.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
NSD Preview: Five teams in the spotlight - Rivals.com
Midwest Spotlight: Biggest class of 2022 winter commitments - Rivals.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
No. 13 Purdue volleyball team lights up Holloway - PurdueSports.com
Boilermakers place third at Big Ten cross country championships - PurdueSports.com
Ellis makes pentathlon season debut - PurdueSports.com
Purdue rally comes up short against Penn State - PurdueSports.com
No. 19 wrestling splits matches at Rutgers Tri-Dual - PurdueSports.com
Boilermakers dominate MSU In final day of Purdue Invite - PurdueSports.com
Sledding at Slayter Hill - PurdueExponent.com
Women's golf 14th after first round of UCF Challenge - PurdueSports.com
Purdue Volleyball: Boilers open homestand with a win - PurdueExponent.com
West Lafayette Wellness Center opening to the public - WLFI.com
Baseball opens full preseason practice - PurdueSports.com
Purdue's online engineering graduate programs rank top 3 nationally - PurdueExponent.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Hunter Macdonald (2001) Long Snapper, Football
John Bullock (Dec. 2017) (1949) Fullback, Football
