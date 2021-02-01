 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 2.01.2021

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Upon further review: Purdue's win over Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Trevion Williams, the Big Ten and more - GoldandBlack.com

Breakdown: Purdue's win over No. 21 Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com analysis and wrap video: Purdue's win over Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com

Stat Blast: Purdue-Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com

First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread: Purdue vs. #21 Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black LIVE Jan 29 with special guests Walter Jordan and Ben Paolillo - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue keeps the road rough for Gophers - StarTribune.com

Gophers wilt in second half, fall to Purdue, 81-62 - TwinCities.com

The need for late-season non-conference games - CBSSports.com

Purdue blitzes No. 21 Minnesota in second half - PurdueSports.com

What we learned, what's next for Purdue after big second half against No. 21 Minnesota - JCOnline.com

Brandon Newman keeps working after career game in Purdue's win over Minnesota - JCOnline.com

Joining NCAA selection committee full of challenges for Purdue AD Mike Bobinski - JCOnline.com

Rutgers senior Geo Baker rips NCAA over athlete rights: 'Modern day slavery' - Yahoo.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

The 3-2-1: Are many Big Ten West seniors gonna use extra year? -- GoldandBlack.com

Senior Bowl: NFL’s most vibrant job fair turned into a 'ghost town' - Yahoo.com

Tennessee OC Jim Chaney, QBs coach Chris Weinke not being retained by new football coach Josh Heupel - ESPN.com

Tulsa says it will discipline 13 players for roles in Armed Forces Bowl brawl with Mississippi State - Yahoo.com

NFL draft: Ohio State's rare LB group shows how far it has come at Senior Bowl - Yahoo.com

Sacrificing family and fun, players were the greatest success story of the 2020 college football season - CBSSports.com

These eight teams are next in line to make their first College Football Playoff appearance- CBSSports.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

NSD Preview: Five teams in the spotlight - Rivals.com

Midwest Spotlight: Biggest class of 2022 winter commitments - Rivals.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

No. 13 Purdue volleyball team lights up Holloway - PurdueSports.com

Boilermakers place third at Big Ten cross country championships - PurdueSports.com

Ellis makes pentathlon season debut - PurdueSports.com

Purdue rally comes up short against Penn State - PurdueSports.com

No. 19 wrestling splits matches at Rutgers Tri-Dual - PurdueSports.com

Boilermakers dominate MSU In final day of Purdue Invite - PurdueSports.com

Sledding at Slayter Hill - PurdueExponent.com

Women's golf 14th after first round of UCF Challenge - PurdueSports.com

Purdue Volleyball: Boilers open homestand with a win - PurdueExponent.com

West Lafayette Wellness Center opening to the public - WLFI.com

Baseball opens full preseason practice - PurdueSports.com

Purdue's online engineering graduate programs rank top 3 nationally - PurdueExponent.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Hunter Macdonald (2001) Long Snapper, Football

John Bullock (Dec. 2017) (1949) Fullback, Football

