GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over Minnesota

If you stop Marcus Carr, you stop Minnesota, but it's hard to say that definitively because very few have stopped him.

Purdue did.

You can't say Carr was a non-factor because during stretches early, he controlled the game as a passer, but nevertheless, the All-America candidate was not a factor on the scoreboard. He scored six points, with no points at half and only one field goal out of actual offense.

As notable as anything: He attempted just two free throws.

To slow him down is one thing. To stop him altogether is another. And to stop him without fouling is next level.