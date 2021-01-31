GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over Minnesota

GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over Minnesota
Our analysis and Wrap Video from Purdue's 81-62 win over No. 21 Minnesota.
A DEFENSIVE MASTERPIECE
If you stop Marcus Carr, you stop Minnesota, but it's hard to say that definitively because very few have stopped him.
Purdue did.
You can't say Carr was a non-factor because during stretches early, he controlled the game as a passer, but nevertheless, the All-America candidate was not a factor on the scoreboard. He scored six points, with no points at half and only one field goal out of actual offense.
As notable as anything: He attempted just two free throws.
To slow him down is one thing. To stop him altogether is another. And to stop him without fouling is next level.
