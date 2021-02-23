 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 2.24.2021

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Bracket Watch - SI.com | CBSSports.com

Louisville's Chris Mack after viral maskless celebration video: 'I've got to do better' - Yahoo.com

B1G power rankings - SaturdayTradition.com

Bracketology - ESPN.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Purdue AD Mike Bobinski confident about football program's outlook - GoldandBlack.com

Miami (Fla.) officially hires OLB coach Ishmael Aristide, an ex-Boilermaker - CanesWarning.com

Mock NFL draft - CBSSports.com

Biggest offseason question for each college football team in the Way-Too-Early Top 25 - ESPN.com

Football season ticket renewals now available - PurdueSports.com

Rondale Moore prepares for NFL Pro Day, reflects on final season at Purdue - JCOnline.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Blueblood down year doesn’t halt interest from top prospects - SI.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

No. 11 Purdue makes it 8 straight in Bloomington - PurdueSports.com

Hinshaw joins record book on opening night of Big Tens - PurdueSports.com

Purdue hosts Maryland for Beat Cancer Pinkout - PurdueSports.com

University raises event gathering capacity to 100 - PurdueExponent.com

First and Black: Vanderbilt AD Candice Lee is forging a path for Black women to lead in the SEC - Yahoo.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Mark Travline (1956) Defensive Back, Football

Eugene Parker (dec. 2016) (1956) Guard, Men's Basketball

Barry Lyons (1957) Fullback, Football

Butch Alder (dec. 2012) (1961) Center, Football

Corey Walden (1969) Strong Safety, Football

Cameron Stephens (1979) Forward, Men's Basketball

Joe Williams (1986) Running Back, Football

Javeare White (1988) Running Back, Football

Garrett Hudson (1995) Linebacker, Football

P.J. Thompson (1996) Guard, Basketball

