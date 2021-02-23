With Purdue coming off a disappointing showing during this truncated pandemic season and entering an off-season chock full of questions, Boilermaker athletic director Mike Bobinski — as one would expect — says he remains confident Jeff Brohm's program is moving In the right direction.

After Purdue's injury-riddled 4-8 2019 season, the Boilermakers went 2-4 during this unique 2020 season, losing two games altogether and falling on the wrong end of a series of narrow outcomes.

"One of the things that I would tell you that I did early on in our conversation with Jeff was remind him of why we hired him," Bobinski said. "Why I hired him, what I believed in then, what I continue to believe in now, and some of those most notable attributes of what he brought to us here at Purdue, and just to not lose sight of that. Don’t get caught up in other things. Let’s return to the baseline, the foundational makeup of who you are and what your programs have looked like with you as the head coach, when they've been successful. If we do enough of that, I really believe that will serve us very, very well. I don't think it's productive to just be critical. Anybody can be critical. That's the easiest role to play is just a critic. I mean, that's the easy part.