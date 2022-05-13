 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 5.13.2022

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Ten players who can boost their stock the most during the pre-draft process - CBSSports.com

With NCAA Embroiled in Chaos, Notre Dame’s Swarbrick Calls Division I Breakup ‘Inevitable’ - SI.com

Iowa's Gary Barta would repeal one-time transfer rule to 'slow down' college roster movement - Desmoinesregister.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Coaches look to abate portal chaos. One solution: transfer windows - GoldandBlack.com

Nick Saban denies tampering occurred in Alabama's recruitment of Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell - Yahoo.com

Purdue's Jeff Brohm recounts 'tough call' of turning down Louisville but keeps door open for return - CBSports.com

Memphis to spend at least $150 million renovating Liberty Bowl - ESPN.com

ACC mulls 3-5-5 college football scheduling model in an effort to scrap divisions - ESPN.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Former Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez criticizes NCAA over recruiting, boosters - Exponent.com

Email blitz brings graduate transfer Troy Viola to Purdue baseball - JCOnline.com

Purdue Set for Crucial Series vs. NU in Chicagoland - PurdueSports.com

Boilermakers Set For Big Ten Championships - PurdueSports.com

Purdue Men's Golf Ready for NCAA Regionals at PGA National Resort - PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

MAY 13

Mike Gefert (1951) Linebacker, Football

Russ Sailors (1952) Offensive Guard, Football

Connie Zelencik (1955) Offensive Tackle, Football

Bennie Leverett (1956) Tailback, Football

Andy Ozlowski (1970) Tight End, Football

Nicki Taggart (1975) Guard, Women's Basketball

Eric Reynolds (1980) Linebacker, Football

Shaun Phillips (1981) Defensive End, Football

Jamaal Jones (1985) Defensive Tackle, Football

MAY 14

Jim Klutcharch (1948) Quarterback, Football

Dan Kaminski (1949) Defensive End, Football

Jim Teal (dec. Dec. 2021) (1950) Linebacker, Football

Scott Lougheed (1950) Wide Receiver, Football

Pete Gross (1953) Fullback, Football

Greg Palumbo (1957) Offensive Line, Football

Derrick Kelson (1968) Cornerback, Football

MAY 15

Mike Albright (dec.) (1952) Offensive Tackle, Football

Scott Colona (1974) Guard, Men's Basketball

Daveon Walker (1980) Strong Safety, Football

KK Houser (1991) Guard, Women's Basketball

Richie Worship (1997) Running Back, Football

Chazmyn Turner (1997) Defensive end, Football

