University Book Store Headlines: 5.13.2022
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Ten players who can boost their stock the most during the pre-draft process - CBSSports.com
With NCAA Embroiled in Chaos, Notre Dame’s Swarbrick Calls Division I Breakup ‘Inevitable’ - SI.com
Iowa's Gary Barta would repeal one-time transfer rule to 'slow down' college roster movement - Desmoinesregister.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Coaches look to abate portal chaos. One solution: transfer windows - GoldandBlack.com
Nick Saban denies tampering occurred in Alabama's recruitment of Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell - Yahoo.com
Purdue's Jeff Brohm recounts 'tough call' of turning down Louisville but keeps door open for return - CBSports.com
Memphis to spend at least $150 million renovating Liberty Bowl - ESPN.com
ACC mulls 3-5-5 college football scheduling model in an effort to scrap divisions - ESPN.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Former Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez criticizes NCAA over recruiting, boosters - Exponent.com
Email blitz brings graduate transfer Troy Viola to Purdue baseball - JCOnline.com
Purdue Set for Crucial Series vs. NU in Chicagoland - PurdueSports.com
Boilermakers Set For Big Ten Championships - PurdueSports.com
Purdue Men's Golf Ready for NCAA Regionals at PGA National Resort - PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
MAY 13
Mike Gefert (1951) Linebacker, Football
Russ Sailors (1952) Offensive Guard, Football
Connie Zelencik (1955) Offensive Tackle, Football
Bennie Leverett (1956) Tailback, Football
Andy Ozlowski (1970) Tight End, Football
Nicki Taggart (1975) Guard, Women's Basketball
Eric Reynolds (1980) Linebacker, Football
Shaun Phillips (1981) Defensive End, Football
Jamaal Jones (1985) Defensive Tackle, Football
MAY 14
Jim Klutcharch (1948) Quarterback, Football
Dan Kaminski (1949) Defensive End, Football
Jim Teal (dec. Dec. 2021) (1950) Linebacker, Football
Scott Lougheed (1950) Wide Receiver, Football
Pete Gross (1953) Fullback, Football
Greg Palumbo (1957) Offensive Line, Football
Derrick Kelson (1968) Cornerback, Football
MAY 15
Mike Albright (dec.) (1952) Offensive Tackle, Football
Scott Colona (1974) Guard, Men's Basketball
Daveon Walker (1980) Strong Safety, Football
KK Houser (1991) Guard, Women's Basketball
Richie Worship (1997) Running Back, Football
Chazmyn Turner (1997) Defensive end, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.