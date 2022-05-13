Wanted: Playmaker on the defensive line.



Purdue needs a difference-maker up front with George Karlaftis gone.



“We have more depth on the defensive line,” said Jeff Brohm. “You'd like one or two to emerge as just difference-makers, playmakers that show up all the time. So, you just got to continue to work hard to develop that. We do have numerous young men that are vying for that spot.”

Scotty Humpich is one of them.

