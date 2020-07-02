GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 7.3.2020

University Book Store Headlines: 7.3.2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
With $1 million on the line, Men of Mackey tip off at TBT Sunday — GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Ryan Kerrigan named to BTN Big Ten All-Decade team — BTN.com
Pondering how to cancel, postpone games — CBS Sports
PURDUE RECRUITING
Top-100 guard Jameel Brown an early Purdue priority — GoldandBlack.com ($)
BO: Purdue's football recruiting landscape — GoldandBlack.com ($)
BO: Trey Kaufman and a 2023 target — GoldandBlack.com ($)
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Soccer: Kelsey Brouwer joins Purdue coaching staff — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Ken Novak (1954) Defensive Tackle, Football
Herb Robinson (1964) Forward, Men's Basketball
Bill Gildea (1965) Defensive Tackle, Football
Maynard Lewis (1979) Guard, Men's Basketball
Saturday, July 4
George Steinbrenner (dec.) (1930) Assistant Coach, Football
Paul Zarlengo (1957) Middle Guard, Football
Stanford Keglar (1985) Linebacker , Football
Jess Trussell (1997) Tight End, Football
Sunday, July 5
Ron Serluco (1961) Offensive Tackle, Football
Jerrol Williams (1967) Linebacker, Football
