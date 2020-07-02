 GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 7.3.2020
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-02 22:08:13 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 7.3.2020

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

PURDUE BASKETBALL

With $1 million on the line, Men of Mackey tip off at TBT Sunday — GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Ryan Kerrigan named to BTN Big Ten All-Decade team — BTN.com

Pondering how to cancel, postpone games — CBS Sports

PURDUE RECRUITING

Top-100 guard Jameel Brown an early Purdue priority — GoldandBlack.com ($)

BO: Purdue's football recruiting landscape — GoldandBlack.com ($)

BO: Trey Kaufman and a 2023 target — GoldandBlack.com ($)


OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Soccer: Kelsey Brouwer joins Purdue coaching staff — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Ken Novak (1954) Defensive Tackle, Football

Herb Robinson (1964) Forward, Men's Basketball

Bill Gildea (1965) Defensive Tackle, Football

Maynard Lewis (1979) Guard, Men's Basketball

Saturday, July 4

George Steinbrenner (dec.) (1930) Assistant Coach, Football

Paul Zarlengo (1957) Middle Guard, Football

Stanford Keglar (1985) Linebacker , Football

Jess Trussell (1997) Tight End, Football

Sunday, July 5

Ron Serluco (1961) Offensive Tackle, Football

Jerrol Williams (1967) Linebacker, Football

