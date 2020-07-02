 GoldandBlack - Top-100 Philly guard Jameel Brown an early Purdue 2022 target
basketball

Top-100 Philly guard Jameel Brown an early Purdue 2022 target

Purdue target Jameel Brown
Four-star guard Jameel Brown was part of Purdue's wave of 2022 offers in late June. (Garrett Ellwood/USA Basketball)
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Jameel Brown hadn't even played in a basketball game since December.

Yet, mid-pandemic, what promises to be a busy recruiting process for the Rivals.com four-star Class of 2022 guard took off.

Purdue, Ohio State, Nebraska and Temple were among those who've offered the combo guard from the Haverford School outside of Philadelphia this spring, after he missed most of his sophomore season with a wrist injury.

"Definitely Purdue," Brown said of schools who've been most interested to this point. "They've been the school that's been recruiting me since October."

