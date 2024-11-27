VIDEO: Dillon Thieneman and Nyland Green pre-Indiana

Purdue defenders Dillon Thieneman and Nyland Green talk Old Oaken Bucket Game, Indiana rivalry, defensive struggles this season and more heading into Saturday’s season finale.
Boiler Upload takes a first look at Indiana ahead of Purdue's matchup with the Hoosiers on Saturday.
It's likely that nothing could have stopped tears from being from shed after Purdue's Sunday afternoon win.
Purdue in danger of losing another commitment in the 2025 recruiting class after official visit elsewhere this weekend.
Purdue may have dampened Purdue Hall of Famer Shereka Wright’s return to Mackey Arena Sunday, with a 73-55 win over
We check in with Purdue's HS commits in week 14.
