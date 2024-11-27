Advertisement
Published Nov 27, 2024
VIDEO: Dillon Thieneman and Nyland Green pre-Indiana
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Purdue defenders Dillon Thieneman and Nyland Green talk Old Oaken Bucket Game, Indiana rivalry, defensive struggles this season and more heading into Saturday’s season finale.

