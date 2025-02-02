Advertisement
Published Feb 2, 2025
VIDEO: Gearlds, Collier and Puryear after Purdue's win over Wisconsin
circle avatar
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DubJellison

Following Purdue's 84-71 win over Wisconsin on Sunday, head coach Katie Gearlds, guard Ella Collier and forward Kendall Puryear spoke to the media about the win, snapping the nine-game losing streak, Puryear's career-best day and more.

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement