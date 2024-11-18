VIDEO: Post-Alabama & Pre-Marquette Basketball Notes

Purdue is coming off of arguably its biggest non-conference home victory in program hsitory. The Boilers have now won 39 consecutive non-conference regular season games after beating previously No. 2 ranked Alabama, and the Boilers are up to No. 6 in the process. On Monday coach Painter, Caleb Furst, and Trey Kaufman-Renn spoke to the media and here is what they had to say before the trip to Marquette on Tuesday night.