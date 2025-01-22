Advertisement
Published Jan 22, 2025
VIDEO: Purdue and USC players and coaches after Purdue loss
circle avatar
Israel Schuman  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
Twitter
@ischumanwrites

Here are video interviews after Purdue's 79-37 loss to No. 4 USC:

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement