Published Nov 18, 2024
VIDEO: Ryan Walters, Kevin Kane & Jason Simmons on Michigan State matchup
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DubJellison

Ahead of Purdue’s trip to East Lansing on Friday, Ryan Walters, Kevin Kane, Jason Simmons and players all meet with the media on Monday afternoon.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
