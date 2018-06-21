Purdue has added a commitment from Virginia DB Cameron Allen, it’s second cornerback recruit of the week.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Rivals.com three-star prospect from Graham, Va., visited unofficially on Saturday.

Allen makes 16 commitments for Purdue toward the 2019 class, nine of them in the past six days.

The Boilermakers on Tuesday landed corner Nyles Beverly. They join four-star safety Marvin Grant in Purdue's secondary class thus far.

More to come ...