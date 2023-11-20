During his weekly Monday press conference, Purdue head coach Ryan Walters provided an optimistic update on a pair of injured Boilermakers. Starting quarterback Hudson Card and star outside linebacker Nic Scourton were both held out of Saturday's loss at Northwestern, but could be returning in short order against Indiana.

"I would anticipate both of them being available, which is awesome. We need them," Walters said.

Following Saturday's game, Walters shared that Card got hurt against Minnesota, thus missing the Northwestern game. Bennett Meredith and Ryan Browne split time under center in the absence of Card, who had started the first 10 games of the season.

Scourton went down in practice with what was described as a "freak accident deal" by Walters, who did not specify the ailment. Purdue's leader in sacks appears to have avoided a serious injury and will suit up against the Hoosiers this weekend.