Wisconsin edged Purdue 76-75 on Saturday in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament in Minneapolis. The Badgers got a buzzer-beating Chucky Hepburn basket to get the game to overtime, then won it on a Max Klesmit floater with seconds left. It was not hte first time Hepburn hit a late basket in his career to help beat the Boilers.

The focus now turns to the NCAA Tournament. Braden Smith and Zach Edey each get another day to rest from minor injuries, which can only help in the long run.

Here is what Fletcher Loyer had to say in the locker room afterwards.