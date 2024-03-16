Advertisement
Wisconsin 76, Purdue 75: Postgame Videos

Mar 16, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) shoots as Wisconsin Badgers forward Carter Gilmore (14) defends during the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Publisher
@JustTMill
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

Wisconsin edged Purdue 76-75 on Saturday in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament in Minneapolis. The Badgers got a buzzer-beating Chucky Hepburn basket to get the game to overtime, then won it on a Max Klesmit floater with seconds left. It was not hte first time Hepburn hit a late basket in his career to help beat the Boilers.

The focus now turns to the NCAA Tournament. Braden Smith and Zach Edey each get another day to rest from minor injuries, which can only help in the long run.

Here is what Fletcher Loyer had to say in the locker room afterwards.

Braden Smith battled foul trouble the whole afternoon and played through a calf injury, but still finished with 10 assists. Here is what he had to say afterwards.

Camden Heide also enjoyed playing in his home state, as he played some big minutes for the Boilers. Here are his postgame comments.

