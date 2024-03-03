Purdue women's basketball fells in its regular season finale on Sunday night to Michigan 64-60, despite its best efforts to play spoiler on the Wolverines' NCAA Tournament hopes. The Boilermakers wrapped up the regular season dropping four of their last five to go 12-17 on the year and 5-13 in Big Ten play.

Michigan kicked off its Senior Night with a bang in the Chrysler Center, getting out to a 9-1 lead in just over four minutes of game play.

The Boilermakers missed their first eight field goal attempts of the night before Mary Ashley Stevenson got the lid off the basket at the 4:57 mark of the first quarter. Stevenson's layup was the first of three straight scores for Purdue, marking a 6-0 run that cut Michigan's lead to two with less than four minutes to play in the opening frame.

After an Elissa Brett three to stop the Boilermakers run, Sophie Swanson and Rashunda Jones scored the final four points of the first quarter to help close the gap.

On the heels of a brutal start, Purdue ramped things up on the defensive end, forcing six turnovers to get itself back into the game. The Boilermakers also shot 44% after missing their first eight attempts in the first quarter.

The freshman tandem of Rashunda Jones and Mary Ashley Stevenson combined for eight of Purdue's 11 points in the quarter.

The Wolverines got off to another quick start in the second quarter, expanding the lead to four by the 8:41 mark of the quarter, which was met with another Purdue surge. Abbey Ellis knocked down the Boilermakers' first three of the game, followed by an Alaina Harper layup to give Purdue its first lead of the night. Michigan bounced back with a 5-0 run to regain the lead in quick succession, however.

It was a back and forth finish to the half that saw Michigan head into halftime with a 27-22 lead.

Despite just a 30% shooting clip from the field and 1-11 from three-point range in the first half, Purdue was able to keep things close thanks to nine points off of 11 Michigan turnovers.

The Boilermakers were also outpaced on the glass, 23-14 in the first 20 minutes of game action, but limited the Wolverines to four second chance points.

Rashunda Jones led the Boilermakers in scoring in the first half with six points on 2-4 shooting, while Abbey Ellis had five and Mary Ashley Stevenson had four points. Jones saw an uptick in minutes with Jeanae Terry playing just three minutes due to a pair of early fouls.

On the flip side, Michigan was led by Laila Phelia and Lauren Hansen, who combined for 13 points in the first half. Cameron Williams, who scored the first four points of the game, was limited to six minutes with foul trouble, but found early success when on the floor.