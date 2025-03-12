Women's basketball: Reynolds sisters to look for new home

Purdue women's basketball sees its first transfer portal defectors of the off-season today, as the sister tandem of Amiyah and Mila Reynolds are both expected to enter the portal. In addition to the current Boilers looking for a new home, as will Kira Reynolds, who has decommitted from Purdue. Boiler Upload can confirm the moves, first reported by Michigan’s Hoops.

The former highly-touted in-state standouts came to West Lafayette in 2023, after Mila transferred in from Maryland and Amiyah became a late addition to the 2023 recruiting class by being granted her release from her NLI to the Terrapins. Both South Bend Washington products were four-star talents and Indiana All-Stars in high school before coming to West Lafayette.

The elder Reynolds missed all of the 2024-25 campaign due to a wrist injury suffered in the off-season. In her one year on the court for the Boilermakers, the 6-foot-3 forward averaged 2.4 points, and 0.7 rebounds in 7.7 minutes per game, while shooting 36% from the field and 32% from three-point range.

Amiyah also missed time due to injury during her brief Purdue career, taking a medical redshirt in her first year on campus while she rehabbed a foot injury suffered at the end of her high school career. Reynolds returned to the court this season, where she averaged 1.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.8 minutes per game, across 23 appearances.

The last of the trio, four-star 2025 forward Kira, is set to be an Indiana All-Star and is a top contender for Miss Basketball in the state. Starring for South Bend Washington, Reynolds averaged 14.8 points, 13.4 rebounds, 6.5 blocks and 6.0 assists per game.

The moves from all three sisters open up three scholarships for the Boilermakers this off-season, and cut the incoming recruiting down to two, with Avery Gordon and Keona Douwstra still signed.