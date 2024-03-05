Zach Edey Record Watch: March 5
Zach Edey is now less than 100 points away from Purdue's all-time scoring record held my Rick Mount. It is a record that has stood for over 50 years and, much like Caitlin Clark passing Pete Maravich recently, it comes with a few asterisks. Mount reached 2,323 points in just 72 games over three seasons. By today's scheduling formats with extended seasons, it is entirely possible for a player to play 72 games in two years. Indeed, Purdue played 35 games last season with a very early NCAA Tournament exit. This was after playing 37 games in 2021-22, so Rick Mount's entire career couldh have been played out in just two seasons.
Edey has played in 128 games and counting in his career. He likely needs at least four more to get to the record, and Purdue has, at minimum, four games left. Edey had the advantage of playing with the three-point line, but that has benefitted him for one additional point. If you give Mount the three-point line, up his per game average to 35 from 32.3 as a result, and another 60 games Mount's total soars to 4,620 points.
Of course, if it was easy to pass Rick Mount, why hasn't anyone done it in half a century? E'Twaun Moore played in 140 games in his career and got within 200 points. Carsen Edwards is likely the closest analogue, as he played for only three seasons like Mount (still 108 games vs. 72) and scored 1,920 points. He gets 281 "bonus" points for his school record 281 made three-pointers. Had Carsen returned for his final season he would have almost certainly broken the record and would have done it with around 140-145 totale games.
Edey now has 2,229 points headed into tonight's game, with as little as four and as many as 11 games left. Here is what he needs to average to break the record based on the number of remaining games:
|Games Left
|Average Needed
|
4
|
23.75
|
5
|
19
|
6
|
15.83
|
7
|
13.57
|
8
|
11.88
|
9
|
10.55
|
10
|
9.5
|
11
|
8.64
It seems likely that Edey will break the record sometime during the Big Ten Tournament if Purdue plays 2-3 games in the event. If not, it will come in the NCAA Tournament barring something terrible happening.
Edey already has the school record for rebounds (1,189 and counting) and double-doubles (60 and counting). That has him climbing some Big Ten lists.
|Player
|School
|Points
|
Calbert Cheaney
|
Indiana
|
2,613
|
Shawn Respert
|
Michigan State
|
2,531
|
Glen Rice
|
Michigan
|
2,442
|
Mike McGee
|
Michigan
|
2,439
|
Steve Alford
|
Indiana
|
2,438
|
Rick Mount
|
Purdue
|
2,323
|
Luka Garza
|
Iowa
|
2,303
|
Steve Smith
|
Michigan State
|
2,263
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis
|
Indiana
|
2,258
|
Zach Edey
|
Purdue
|
2,229
Again, this puts what Mount did into perspective, as he is still sixth all-time and one of just two players (the other being McGee) that played without the benefit of the three-point line (though Edey and Jackson-Davis have a grand total of one made three between them).
Edey is on pace to finish at least sixth on this list, and with a deep tournament run he can likely get as high as third since Rice, McGee, and Alford are all bunched together.
Here is Edey's place on the conference rebounding list.
|Player
|School
|Rebounds
|
Jerry Lucas
|
Ohio State
|
1,411
|
Jordan Murphy
|
Minnesota
|
1,305
|
Ethan Happ
|
Wisconsin
|
1,217
|
Zach Edey
|
Purdue
|
1,189
With a deep run in both the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments Edey could get to No. 2 on the list, but getting to No. 1 with an additional 222 rebounds in 11 games (at most) would take a Herculean effort.
Boiler Upload is thrilled to be partnering with Autograph, an app with one mission in mind: to change the fan experience for the better.
We at Boiler Upload have thought of covering Purdue athletics as a collaboration effort and not a competition, and Autograph allows all of Purdue's coverage to shine in the same place. And it allows you, the fan, to get rewarded for everything you read, listen to, and watch.
So download the Autograph app today, and make sure to use the referral code: boilerupload
This is a commercial to buy Purdue gear from our affiliate partners at Homefield Apparel. We know you want Purdue gear, and Homefield has a lot of great vintage gear that you'll love. This includes their 1967 Rose Bowl retro tee. Visit Homefield and use code BOILERUPLOAD for a discount on their unique designs.