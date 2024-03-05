Zach Edey is now less than 100 points away from Purdue's all-time scoring record held my Rick Mount. It is a record that has stood for over 50 years and, much like Caitlin Clark passing Pete Maravich recently, it comes with a few asterisks. Mount reached 2,323 points in just 72 games over three seasons. By today's scheduling formats with extended seasons, it is entirely possible for a player to play 72 games in two years. Indeed, Purdue played 35 games last season with a very early NCAA Tournament exit. This was after playing 37 games in 2021-22, so Rick Mount's entire career couldh have been played out in just two seasons.

Edey has played in 128 games and counting in his career. He likely needs at least four more to get to the record, and Purdue has, at minimum, four games left. Edey had the advantage of playing with the three-point line, but that has benefitted him for one additional point. If you give Mount the three-point line, up his per game average to 35 from 32.3 as a result, and another 60 games Mount's total soars to 4,620 points.

Of course, if it was easy to pass Rick Mount, why hasn't anyone done it in half a century? E'Twaun Moore played in 140 games in his career and got within 200 points. Carsen Edwards is likely the closest analogue, as he played for only three seasons like Mount (still 108 games vs. 72) and scored 1,920 points. He gets 281 "bonus" points for his school record 281 made three-pointers. Had Carsen returned for his final season he would have almost certainly broken the record and would have done it with around 140-145 totale games.

Edey now has 2,229 points headed into tonight's game, with as little as four and as many as 11 games left. Here is what he needs to average to break the record based on the number of remaining games: