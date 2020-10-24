10 big takeaways from Purdue's 24-20 victory vs. Iowa
The unknowns were too many for Purdue to count as the 2020 season dawned.
Who would be the QB?
How much would Rondale Moore be missed?
Would Jeff Brohm’s absence be too much to overcome?
Could the new defense deliver?
Purdue got a lot of affirmatives in notching an improbable 24-20 win vs. Iowa to open the 2020 season. Here are 10 big takeaways from Saturday’s big win.
1. What more can be said about David Bell? The kid from Indianapolis is special. He torched the Hawkeyes for 13 catches for 197 yards and a TD last year. And he was at it again on Saturday, making 13 catches for 121 yards and three TDs. No way the Boilermakers beat Iowa without Bell. Will the Hawkeyes ever figure out how to cover him?
"It was just 'all gos' for everybody," Bell said when asked to name the play called on his winning 6-yard TD catch. "I kind of thought it would work because the safety would have to take the middle person and it would leave me wide open."
2. While Bell excelled, Purdue still missed Rondale Moore. The sophomore sensation was out with an undisclosed injury—he was on the sideline in street clothes. The Purdue offense slogged through an often rough second half and could have used a lift from a talent like Moore. Just image what this offense could do with a healthy Bell and Moore working together. Brohm wasn't sure if Moore would be back next week for the game at Illinois, deferring to his brother for an answer.
3. Aidan O’Connell did enough to inspire confidence for future growth after winning a close competition with Jack Plummer and Austin Burton in camp. Making his fourth consecutive start dating to last year, O’Connell had some bad throws and tossed two picks. But he also showed nice touch time and again. Best of all, he engineered another fourth quarter game-winning drive. That’s three now in his career. Not bad for a former walk-on. Looks like Purdue picked the right quarterback.
4. Let’s hear it for Zander Horvath! He rumbled and spun his way to 129 yards rushing on 21 totes (6.1 ypc). This after closing 2019 with a 164-yard effort in the finale vs. IU. The junior stepped up big-time with No. 1 back King Doerue out with a hamstring injury. Should Horvath keep the No. 1 job even when Doerue comes back? Interesting.
"Overall in the first half, I could have done a little better," he said. "First game, kinda going through the nerves. ... Second half, we definitely picked it up. Overall performance, I can definitely improve. There is always room for improvement. And I will work on that ... "
5. Brian Brohm was thrown into a tough situation today, serving as acting head coach while also call plays with Jeff Brohm isolating as he deals with COVID-19. The 35-year old acquitted himself well in a pressure situation vs. a quality foe. After a sluggish third quarter, Brohm made the right calls in the fourth quarter to propel the Boilermakers to victory. He is a calm, cool customer who has a bright future.
“I just want to say how proud I am of our team for coming together to get this victory for our coaches,” said Brohm, “for banding together in basically a time of crisis, where a lot of adversity was hitting us. Guys had to take on new jobs and new roles. Just very proud of the way our whole organization came together to make this victory happen.”
6. The defense has plenty to work on. But this was a nice first effort for new coordinator Bob Diaco. His unit got shredded in the first half, allowing 282 yards, with108 of those coming on the ground. But the defense tightened when it mattered—in the second half—to keep the Boilermakers in the game, while the offense struggled to gain traction. In the end, the D made the one last stop to seal the win. Lots for Purdue and Diaco to build on.
"We should enjoy this win and then focus on Illinois ... ," said end George Karlaftis, who had a sack. "(This win) Will for sure boost our confidence."
7. Could this be the start of something good? This is the program’s first season-opening win since 2016 when it beat FCS Eastern Kentucky. It's Purdue's first win in a Big Ten opener since 2010, at Northwestern. And the program will aim to start 2-0 for the first time since a 5-0 start in 2007.
"I think it's a great start," said Brohm. "I think it shows the resiliency of our team. But at the same time, it's one game. So, you got to look forward to the next one. We'll enjoy this one tonight and then start working towards that next one."
8. Play of the game? You could pick several. But let's go with the forced fumble by the defense in the fourth quarter. Iowa was leading, 20-17, and was driving for a potential clinching TD. That is when Purdue cornerback Dedrick Mackey forced Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent to fumble. Boilermaker safety Cam Allen recovered. The Boilermakers took over and drove for the winning TD. Big play by the defense. Game-saving play by the defense.
9. How about the o-line? The unit has a lot to prove this year, and it stepped up by helping the Boilers run for 104 yards. And 79 of those came in the key second half. Purdue used a number of linemen, including a rotation on the right side that switched out every two series: RT Greg Long/RG Kyle Jornigan; RT Will Bramel/RG D.J. Washington. And true freshman Gus Hartwig even got PT at center.
10. Special teams were solid with the unit's coach, Marty Biagi, out with COVID. Wideouts coach JaMarcus Shephard ran special teams. J.D. Dellinger hit a big 29-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to cut Iowa's lead to 20-17. And Brooks Cormier punt well. The return game needs some juice, and Purdue allowed a 25-yard punt return. Still, this was a nice effort.
