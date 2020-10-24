The unknowns were too many for Purdue to count as the 2020 season dawned.

Who would be the QB?

How much would Rondale Moore be missed?

Would Jeff Brohm’s absence be too much to overcome?

Could the new defense deliver?

Purdue got a lot of affirmatives in notching an improbable 24-20 win vs. Iowa to open the 2020 season. Here are 10 big takeaways from Saturday’s big win.

1. What more can be said about David Bell? The kid from Indianapolis is special. He torched the Hawkeyes for 13 catches for 197 yards and a TD last year. And he was at it again on Saturday, making 13 catches for 121 yards and three TDs. No way the Boilermakers beat Iowa without Bell. Will the Hawkeyes ever figure out how to cover him?

"It was just 'all gos' for everybody," Bell said when asked to name the play called on his winning 6-yard TD catch. "I kind of thought it would work because the safety would have to take the middle person and it would leave me wide open."



2. While Bell excelled, Purdue still missed Rondale Moore. The sophomore sensation was out with an undisclosed injury—he was on the sideline in street clothes. The Purdue offense slogged through an often rough second half and could have used a lift from a talent like Moore. Just image what this offense could do with a healthy Bell and Moore working together. Brohm wasn't sure if Moore would be back next week for the game at Illinois, deferring to his brother for an answer.



3. Aidan O’Connell did enough to inspire confidence for future growth after winning a close competition with Jack Plummer and Austin Burton in camp. Making his fourth consecutive start dating to last year, O’Connell had some bad throws and tossed two picks. But he also showed nice touch time and again. Best of all, he engineered another fourth quarter game-winning drive. That’s three now in his career. Not bad for a former walk-on. Looks like Purdue picked the right quarterback.

4. Let’s hear it for Zander Horvath! He rumbled and spun his way to 129 yards rushing on 21 totes (6.1 ypc). This after closing 2019 with a 164-yard effort in the finale vs. IU. The junior stepped up big-time with No. 1 back King Doerue out with a hamstring injury. Should Horvath keep the No. 1 job even when Doerue comes back? Interesting.

"Overall in the first half, I could have done a little better," he said. "First game, kinda going through the nerves. ... Second half, we definitely picked it up. Overall performance, I can definitely improve. There is always room for improvement. And I will work on that ... "



