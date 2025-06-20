Daniel Jacobsen named to Team USA U19

Team USA U19 announced the final roster for the 2025 FIBA World Cup in Switzerland and Purdue big man, Daniel Jacobsen, will be returning to the international stage to compete for the second straight year after being apart of the U18 team last season.

"USA Basketball has announced that Purdue men’s basketball sophomore Daniel Jacobsen is one of 12 players to make the U-19 National Team roster, the organization announced today.

It marks the second straight year that Jacobsen has made the Junior National Team, helping the USA U-18 team win gold at the AmeriCup last summer in Argentina. Jacobsen was named to the All-Star Five second team after averaging 9.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 blocks in just 16.2 minutes per game. He set an AmeriCup record with 19 blocks in the event, surpassing current Indiana Pacers standout Myles Turner (18) for the top USA mark in the tournament’s history.

The 12 athletes will continue to train at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, for the next few days, before departing for the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup, scheduled June 28 to July 6 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Purdue has been well-represented with USA Basketball on the U18 and U19 squads. Two years ago, Myles Colvin played in the 2023 FIBA U19 World Cup in Hungary. Four years ago, both Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst won gold medals for USA Basketball while Zach Edey won bronze with Team Canada. Both Ivey and Edey were named to the FIBA U19 World Cup 5 All-Star Team with Chet Holmgren, Victor Wenbanyama and Serbia’s Nikola Jovic.

In 2019, Trevion Williams won gold with USA Basketball, while Carsen Edwards won bronze in 2017. Lastly, Caleb Swanigan won gold in 2014 in the U17 World Cup before winning gold in the 2015 U19 World Cup.

Jacobsen becomes the seventh Boilermaker since 2015 to be named to the U19 National Team, by far the most for any school in the country. Kentucky, Duke and Oklahoma State are next with four representatives each.

Jacobsen appeared in just two games for the Boilermakers last season, before a broken leg sidelined him for the season just one minute into the second game of the season. Since his injury, Jacobsen has added about 30 pounds and now stands 7-foot, 4-inches and around 250 pounds. In the opener last season, Jacobsen scored 13 points with seven rebounds and three blocked shots, one of just three Big Ten players in the last 20 years to reach those marks in his college debut.

The team will open pool play on Saturday, June 28, against Australia at 2 p.m. ET. All FIBA U19 World Cup games will be streamed on the FIBA YouTube page."