A double whammy on the countdown today. Kyle Adams made his way back home from James Madison after spending a couple of years on the east coast. Botros Alisandro made his way to Purdue after a year at Snow College, the rangy cornerback hopes to make an immediate impact.

Kyle Adams - Junior (RS) West Lafayette, IN (West Lafayette Jr-Sr HS) 6-1, 180 Pounds Quarterback 2023 Projection: Reserve Quarterback

The hometown hero is back in West Lafayette. Adams returned home last season after spending a couple of seasons at James Madison. Adams, who was a standout at West Lafayette Jr-Sr High School, is openly competing with Bennett Meredith for the backup quarterback job. Hudson Card, without any doubt at all, is the starting quarterback for the Boilermakers this fall. But, the question remains who will be the reserve? Adams has little game experience but is entering his 4th year as a collegiate quarterback and may have the inside track to the job.

Botros Alisandro - Sophomore Manchester, New Hampshire (Snow College) 6-1, 185 Pounds Cornerback 2023 Projection: Rotation Player at Cornerback