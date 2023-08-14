19 Days Until Purdue Football, Kyle Adams & Botros Alisandro
A double whammy on the countdown today. Kyle Adams made his way back home from James Madison after spending a couple of years on the east coast. Botros Alisandro made his way to Purdue after a year at Snow College, the rangy cornerback hopes to make an immediate impact.
Kyle Adams - Junior (RS)
West Lafayette, IN (West Lafayette Jr-Sr HS)
6-1, 180 Pounds
Quarterback
2023 Projection: Reserve Quarterback
The hometown hero is back in West Lafayette. Adams returned home last season after spending a couple of seasons at James Madison. Adams, who was a standout at West Lafayette Jr-Sr High School, is openly competing with Bennett Meredith for the backup quarterback job.
Hudson Card, without any doubt at all, is the starting quarterback for the Boilermakers this fall. But, the question remains who will be the reserve? Adams has little game experience but is entering his 4th year as a collegiate quarterback and may have the inside track to the job.
Botros Alisandro - Sophomore
Manchester, New Hampshire (Snow College)
6-1, 185 Pounds
Cornerback
2023 Projection: Rotation Player at Cornerback
Botros Alisandro may be a forgotten name when referencing Purdue's transfer portal additions. Purdue added a variety of high-ranking transfers from Penn State, Ole Miss, and Stanford, but Alisandro, from little-known Snow College, may be just as good as any of them.
At 6-1, 185 pounds, he has the size and length that new defensive coordinator, Kevin Kane loves to put on the field. He has solid ball skills, long arms and is athletic as anyone on the roster.
At the very minimum, Botros will be a special teams standout, but he has the potential to be a dark horse starting cornerback for the Boilermakers.
Where to Follow us:
Official Twitter account: @boilerupload
Official Facebook page: Boiler Upload FB
Official YouTube: Boiler Upload Rivals
Official Instagram: Boiler Upload
Casey Bartley- @cbartleyrivals on Twitter
Jace Jellison- @DubJellison on Twitter
Kyle Holderfield - @Coach_H_HHS on Twitter
Travis Miller - @JustTMill on Twitter