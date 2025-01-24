Purdue vs. Michigan player grades: No bite on those Wolverines

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) grabs a rebound Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, during the NCAA men’s basketball game Michigan Wolverines at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (Photo by Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Team GPA: 4.0

Advertisement

In a game that could have forced many into a long search for Purdue's last losing streak in Mackey Arena, instead fans streamed to the frigid parking lots early and the Boilers' human victory cigars put a sweat in.

Will Berg and Brian Waddell finished a 91-64 win for No. 11 Purdue (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten) in which performances were strong, and made aesthetically stronger by repeated Wolverine misses. No. 21 Michigan (14-5, 6-2) did not have a player with more than five makes from the field.

Player stats below, with ratings to follow:



(Photo by Stat Broadcast)

Braden Smith: A

He seemed to shy away from his shot as the game wore on, and his shooting effectiveness dropped in the same time frame. Then, in the mid-second half, he took a jumper while double-teamed, and it sure seemed like he was eyeing a wide-open Trey Kaufman-Renn as it went down.



He scored 6 points without missing after that, and added a bundle of assists, too. He would have scored more if hid 3-point shot hadn't been inches off all night.



Style points for: Sinking a fallaway jumper while fading toward the baseline in the early first half, putting a foul-concerned Danny Wolf (smart) in a blender minutes before halftime and hand-fighting with Nimari Burnett all the way down the floor in the early second half before switching hands for a speedy transition layup, all of which send shockwaves through Mackey.





Fletcher Loyer: A-

Loyer racked up 18 points in his typically quiet manner, the prime result of a 5-of-10 line from 3-point range.



The junior's defense, too, was fairly textbook against 10-point average Michigan guard Nimarri Burnett and other Wolverine guards. He even managed a deflection in the mid-first half.



Trey Kaufman-Renn: A-



Effective when called upon.

The ball rarely left Braden Smith's hands Friday, but when it did, good things usually happened for Purdue. Oftentimes, that was a pass to a wide-open Trey Kaufman-Renn, who could score or further scramble the Wolverine defense for one of his teammates to exploit.



Add Kaufman-Renn's offensive efficiency to his defensive contributions, and it does plenty to forgive his foul trouble. The junior went to war with Vlad Goldin, who has four inches and 20 pounds (at least 20) on him.



And Goldin – averages 16, scored 14 – didn't get the ball often enough to leave an imprint.



C.J. Cox: A-

Cox was quite the little weapon in the first half: 7 points, two steals. He didn't score again, and went almost half a game without another steal – because Michigan didn't want to try him. He nabbed another in the mid-second half, gaining more kudos as an on and off-ball defender.





Caleb Furst: A-

Furst and his front-court mate Kaufman-Renn came into this game as keys given the Wolverine's size.



The senior struggled in the foul department like Kaufman-Renn, but many did not result in free throws. Goldin averages 10 free throw attempts per game, and he took four Friday.



Also, Furst had as emphatic a finish as you ever see from him on a late-first half alley-oop from Braden Smith. He compiled two assists to go with his 6 points.



Myles Colvin: B+

Maybe the shot is right? He splashed a corner 3 in the early first half.



Was used about as much as Heide as a switchable perimeter defender.



Camden Heide: A-

Heide spent much of his time in Danny Wolf's pocket, and he did well on the 7-footer away from the basket.







Gicarri Harris: B+

Valuable in a game like this, and he's playing more confidently on offense.



Raleigh Burgess: A

Raleigh Burgess must not have liked what you said about him after the Oregon game.



The freshman big man nailed two 3s, both accompanied by boisterous celebration both from him and the Mackey crowd, on his way to 6 points.



But more importantly, he sized up well on Vlad Goldin. When his frontcourt partners were struggling with foul trouble, there was Burgess, blowing up his playing time ceiling and banging down low effectively.







How I do these

Rule No. 1: These grades are not to be taken too seriously. Rule No. 2: I can put whatever grade I'd like, so long as I defend it. These grades aim to answer a question that goes something like, "How well did a player take advantage of the opportunities they were given?" During the game, I focus most of my attention on watching defensive reps, box-outs, offensive movement/involvement, and non-assist passing. I'll add all the off-ball value to these grades that my eyes can catch. Late game heroics earn bonus points, and the opposite is true for important errors. Oh, and I hate missed free throws.



Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOADRIVALS to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com