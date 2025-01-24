Game Wrap | Michigan 64, Purdue 91 | Purdue leaves no doubt

Purdue's Fletcher Loyer took one dribble right to space and the ball careened off his foot towards the right corner. But on a night like tonight, in a place like Mackey Arena, after a loss like the last loss at Ohio State, Purdue didn't need this kind of luck but they got it. The ball went straight to Camden Heide, who returned it to Fletcher Loyer who was wide open behind the three-point line. Loyer would make the three to give #11 Purdue a staggering 41-15 lead over #21 Michigan in the first half. In a lopsided, statement making victory, Purdue rolled Michigan 91-64.

It was Purdue's defense that set the tone early for Purdue. Purdue's Braden Smith, who was exception all game with 24 points, 7 rebounds, 10 assists, and 4 steals, stole a pass on Michigan's first possession near half court and took it for an open lay up.



On the next play, Smith's backcourt mate, CJ Cox would get into Tre Donaldson's dribble and forc ea turnover. Cox would then get another steal before half court a few plays later and finish with a lay up. Then, Caleb Furst would force a steal and Smith would fire a pass ahead to Cox in the corner for Purdue's first three of the game.



The jumper gave Purdue a 13-2 lead and it was all Boilers from there.





Michigan's offense couldn't hold onto the ball and it couldn't make a shot. Purdue forced 10 first half turnovers and Michigan shot just 1 of 16 from three.





At the other end, Trey Kaufman-Renn got going early, scoring 6 points before going to the bench for most the first half with two early fouls.





It was Smith who continued to orchestrate the offense for Purdue, showing off his mid-range ability while getting out in transition where he found both Camden Heide and Caleb Furst for alley-oop dunks.



Even Purdue big and true freshman, Raleigh Burgess, would get in on the scoring. Burgess knocked down an open three to give Purdue a 32-11 lead.





Nine Boilermakers would score in the first half.





A turn to zone briefly slowed down Purdue's offense at the end of the half, but Caleb Furst's offensive rebounding got Fletcher Loyer a wide open three to give Purdue 51 points in the half.





Purdue would head into the first half leading 51-26 while Purdue held Michigan's two bigs, Danny Wolf and Vladislav Goldin, to a combined 6 points.



