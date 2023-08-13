For the second time in the last three days we feature a player from state power Carmel. He is joined by a local walk-on that had a solid career at Lafayette Jeff.

Winston Berglund - Fr.

Carmel, IN (Carmel HS)

6'2", 210 pounds

Defensive Back

2023 Projection: Possible Redshirt

Carmel is a program that usually produced multiple Division I prospects each season, so having a pipeline to them in state is a great asset. Berglund comes from a legacy family, as he had four grandparents attend Purdue. Last season he was one of the top in-state prospects overall.

Berglund is a defensive back, but he projects to be a Jalen Graham type of defensive back that plays kind of a hybrid LB/DB role. He was the second commitment in the 2023 class, so he has been on board for a while and stayed on board through the coaching change. Berglund chose Purdue over Indiana, Michigan, South Carolina, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Iowa State, Northwestern and Minnesota.

Bishop Johnson - So. (RS)

Lafayette, IN (Lafayette Jeff HS)

5'9", 165 pounds

Running Back

2023 Projection: Reserve

Johnson is having a bit of a homecoming. He spent the last couple of seasons at Army, but has come home to Tippecanoe County to walk-on at Purdue. In high school he moved from quarterback to wide receiver, where he caught 97 passes for 1,098 yards and nine touchdowns over three seasons. He also has great speed, as he was a sectional champion in track.

His move to Purdue brings another position change to running back, but being fast in space is a great way to find the field.