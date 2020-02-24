2020 Purdue football roster
|No. Name, Class, Position, Ht./Wt.
|Home town/High school
|
1 Dedrick Mackey, Jr. CB, 5-11/186
|
Miami/Booker T. Washington
|
1 Milton Wright, So., WR, 6-3/195
|
Louisville, Ky./Christian Academy Louisville.
|
2 Kenneth Major, Jr., CB, 6-0/195
|
Hopkinsville, Ky./Christian County
|
2 Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, Fr., WR, 6-2/180
|
Southfield, Mich./Walled Lake
|
3 David Bell, So., WR, 6-2/210
|
Indianapolis/Warren Central
|
4 Marvin Grant, RSFr, S, 6-2/205
|
Detroit/Martin Luther King
|
4 Rondale Moore, So., WR, 5-9/180
|
New Albany, Ind./Trinity (Ky.)
|
5 Da'Joun Hewitt, RSFr., RB, 5-10/205
|
Nashville/Davidson Academy
|
5 George Karlaftis, So., DE, 6-4/265
|
West Lafayette, Ind./West Lafayette
|
6 Maliq Carr, Fr., WR, 6-5/225
|
Oak Park, Mich./Oak Park
|
6 Jalen Graham, So., S, 6-3/215
|
Detroit/Cass Tech
|
7 Jordan Rucker, So., CB, 6-0/195
|
Denton, Texas/Ryan
|
8 TJ Sheffield, RSFr., WR, 5-11/180
|
Thompson's Station, Tenn./Independence
|
8 Anthony Watts, Sr., DT, 6-4/300
|
Houston/Jack Yates
|
9 Lorenzo Neal, 5thSr., DT, 6-3/315
|
Houston/Saint Thomas
|
9 Mershawn Rice, RSFr., WR, 6-2/205
|
Reynoldsburg, Ohio/Reynoldsburg
|
10 Cam Allen, So., CB, 6-1/190
|
Bluefield, Va./Graham
|
10 Amad Anderson, Jr., So., WR, 5-11/175
|
Staten Island, N.Y./Curtis
|
11 Kadin Smith, So., DB, 6-0/210
|
Taylorsville, Ky./Spencer County
|
12 Dontay Hunter, RSFr., DE, 6-4/260
|
Westerville, Ohio/Westerville Central
|
12 Jared Sparks, 5thSr., WR, 6-1/210
|
Geismar, La./Dutchtown
|
13 Jack Plummer, So., QB, 6-5/220
|
Gilbert, Ariz./Gilbert
|
14 Marcellus Moore, Fr., WR, 5-8/160
|
Plainfield, Ill./Plainfield North
|
15 DaMarcus Mitchell, Jr., LB, 6-3/260
|
Thibodaux, La./SW Mississippi CC
|
15 Kory Taylor, So., WR, 6-5/205
|
Hilliard, Ohio / Bradley
|
16 Aidan O'Connell, Jr., QB, 6-3/210
|
Long Grove, Ill./Stevenson
|
18 Paul Piferi, RSFr., QB, 6-5/220
|
Villa Park, Calif./Villa Park
|
19 Jack Albers, RSFr., QB, 6-0/180
|
Louisville, Ky./Saint Xavier
|
19 Brooks Cormier, So., P, 6-5/215
|
Tuscaloosa, Ala./American Christian Academy
|
20 Alfred Armour, So., RB, 6-1/235
|
Indianapolis,/Warren Central
|
21 Sanoussi Kane, Fr., S, 6-0/200
|
Blairstown, N.J. / Blair Academy
|
22 King Doerue, So., RB, 5-10/210
|
Amarillo, Texas / Tascosa
|
23 Cory Trice, So., CB, 6-3/215
|
Hopkinsville, Ky./Christian County
|
24 Nyles Beverly, RSFr., DB, 6-0/195
|
Macadonia, Ohio/Nordonia
|
26 Crishawn Long, RSFr., LB, 6-2/210
|
Parma, Ohio/Padua Franciscan
|
27 Anthony Romphf, Fr., CB, 6-0/180
|
Southfield, Mich./Southfield Arts & Tech
|
28 Zac Collins, Jr., P, 6-0/195
|
Louisville, Ky./Saint Xavier
|
29 Simeon Smiley, Sr., CB, 6-0/205
|
Pensacola, Fla./Pensacola Catholic
|
30 Brooks Royal, Jr., LS, 6-2/200
|
Fitzgerald, Ga./Fitzgerald
|
31 Nick Zecchino, Sr., LS, 6-0/190
|
Cedar Grove, N.J./Cedar Grove
|
32 Elijah Ball, So., LB, 6-1/210
|
Indianapolis, Ind./Ben Davis
|
33 Jackson Anthrop, 5thSr., WR, 5-11/190
|
West Lafayette, Ind./Central Catholic
|
36 Jaylan Alexander, Jr., LB, 6-1/235
|
Hoffman Estates, Ill./Hoffman Estates
|
37 Chris Van Eekeren, RSFr., K, 5-11/205
|
Chesterton, Ind. /Chesterton
|
37 Jacob Wahlberg, RSFr., LB, 6-4/230
|
Muskegon, Mich./Mona Shores
|
38 Brennan Thieneman, 5thSr., S, 6-1/210
|
Noblesville, Ind./Guerin Catholic
|
39 Zach Randall, Jr., LB, 6-0/230
|
Fishers, Ind./Hamilton Southeastern
|
40 Zander Horvath, Jr., RB, 6-3/230
|
Mishawaka, Ind./Marian
|
43 Kieren Douglas, Jr., LB, 6-2/220
|
Pickerington, Ohio/Pickerington Central
|
45 Byron Hubbard, So., LB, 6-1/205
|
Westfield, Ind./Westfield
|
46 Nathan Weneta, Fr., LS, 6-2/210
|
San Diego, Calif./Cathedral Catholic
|
47 Jeff Marks, So., DL, 6-3/270
|
Mobile, Ala./Davidson
|
48 Kyle Bilodeau, RSFr., TE, 6-5/245
|
Mechanicsville, Va./Woodberry Forest
|
49 Zane Greene, So., S, 6-0/200
|
Indianapolis, Ind./Pike
|
50 Sulaiman Kpaka, RSFr., 6-2/255
|
Grand Prairie, Texas/Grand Prairie
|
51 Chase Triplett, Fr., LB, 6-3/215
|
Michigan City, Ind./Michigan City
|
52 Willie Lane, So., DE, 6-3/265
|
Winter Haven, Fla./Winter Haven
|
53 Gus Hartwig, Fr., OL, 6-5/305
|
Zionsville, Ind./Zionsville
|
54 Josh Kaltenberger, Fr., OL, 6-5/285
|
Harmony, Pa./Seneca Valley
|
55 Derrick Barnes, Sr., DE, 6-1/245
|
Covington, Ky./Holy Cross
|
56 Viktor Beach, Jr., OL, 6-4/305
|
Fort Myers, Fla./Bishop Verot
|
57 Will Chapman, RSFr., LB, 5-11/215
|
Indianapolis, Ind./Cathedral
|
58 Branon Deen, So., DE, 6-2/265
|
Indianapolis, Ind./Lawrence Central
|
58 Jimmy McKenna, So., 6-5/300
|
Avon, Ohio/Avon
|
59 Dave Monnot III, RSFr., OL, 6-6/285
|
Joliet, Ill/Joliet Catholic
|
59 KJ Stokes, So., DL, 6-3/275
|
Millbrook, Ala./Stanhope Elmore
|
61 Ryan Flaherty, 5thSr., OL, 6-3/285
|
New Carlisle, Ind./New Prairie
|
65 Marc Roland, Jr., OL, 6-3/295
|
Indianapolis, Ind./Roncalli
|
68 Cam Craig, RSFr., OL, 6-5/290
|
Dublin, Ohio/Jerome
|
69 Gus German, Fr., OL, 6-7/300
|
West Lafayette, Ind./Central Catholic
|
70 Will Bramel, So., OL, 6-6/295
|
Danville, Ky./Boyle County
|
72 Sam Garvin, Jr., OL, 6-3/295
|
Fishers, Ind./Hamilton Southeastern
|
73 Kyle Jornigan, RSFr., OL, 6-4/320
|
Youngstown, Ohio/Cardinal Mooney
|
74 Eric Miller, So., OL, 6-7/295
|
Mason, Ohio/William Mason
|
75 Spencer Holstege, RSFr., OL, 6-5/295
|
Grand Rapids, Mich./South Christian
|
76 Mark Stickford, Jr., OL, 6-5/295
|
Carmel, Ind./Carmel
|
77 DJ Washington, Jr., OL, 6-4/295
|
Louisville, Ky./Ballard
|
78 Grant Hermanns, 5thSr., OL, 6-7/295
|
Albuquerque, N.M./Rio Rancho
|
80 Camdyn Childers, RSFr., WR, 6-0/195
|
Fort Wayne, Ind./Carroll
|
81 Khali Saunders, RSFr., LB, 6-3/230
|
Elmhurst, Ill./Immaculate Conception
|
82 Grant Summers, RSFr., WR, 5-11/180
|
Atlanta, Ga./IMG Academy
|
85 J.D. Dellinger, 5thSr., K, 6-2/195
|
Charlotte, N.C./Charlotte Country Day
|
86 Hunter MacDonald, RSFr., LS, 6-2/230
|
Crown Point, Ind./Crown Point
|
87 Payne Durham, So., TE, 6-5/255
|
Suwanee, Ga./Peachtree Ridge
|
88 Garrett Miller, RSFr., TE, 6-5/250
|
Round Rock, Texas/Round Rock
|
90 Lawrence Johnson, So., DL, 6-3/200
|
Fort Wayne, Ind./Snider
|
91 Devon Connors, So., LB, 6-1/250
|
Tampa, Fla./Carrollwood Day School
|
93 Steven Faucheux, RSFr., DT, 6-5/285
|
West Chester, Ohio/Lakota West
|
94 Robert McWilliams, Jr., DE, 6-4/230
|
South Miami, Fla./Coral Gables
|
95 Jack Cravaack, So., DE, 6-5/250
|
Cincinnati, Ohio/Madeira
|
97 Semisi Fakasiieiki, 5thSr., DE, 6-2/250
|
Compton, Calif./Dominguez
|
99 Jack Sullivan, So., DL, 6-5/270
|
Plainfield, Ill./Plainfield East