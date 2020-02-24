2020 Purdue football roster
No. Name, Class, Position, Ht./Wt. Home town/High school

1 Dedrick Mackey, Jr. CB, 5-11/186

Miami/Booker T. Washington

1 Milton Wright, So., WR, 6-3/195

Louisville, Ky./Christian Academy Louisville.

2 Kenneth Major, Jr., CB, 6-0/195

Hopkinsville, Ky./Christian County

2 Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, Fr., WR, 6-2/180

Southfield, Mich./Walled Lake

3 David Bell, So., WR, 6-2/210

Indianapolis/Warren Central

4 Marvin Grant, RSFr, S, 6-2/205

Detroit/Martin Luther King

4 Rondale Moore, So., WR, 5-9/180

New Albany, Ind./Trinity (Ky.)

5 Da'Joun Hewitt, RSFr., RB, 5-10/205

Nashville/Davidson Academy

5 George Karlaftis, So., DE, 6-4/265

West Lafayette, Ind./West Lafayette

6 Maliq Carr, Fr., WR, 6-5/225

Oak Park, Mich./Oak Park

6 Jalen Graham, So., S, 6-3/215

Detroit/Cass Tech

7 Jordan Rucker, So., CB, 6-0/195

Denton, Texas/Ryan

8 TJ Sheffield, RSFr., WR, 5-11/180

Thompson's Station, Tenn./Independence

8 Anthony Watts, Sr., DT, 6-4/300

Houston/Jack Yates

9 Lorenzo Neal, 5thSr., DT, 6-3/315

Houston/Saint Thomas

9 Mershawn Rice, RSFr., WR, 6-2/205

Reynoldsburg, Ohio/Reynoldsburg

10 Cam Allen, So., CB, 6-1/190

Bluefield, Va./Graham

10 Amad Anderson, Jr., So., WR, 5-11/175

Staten Island, N.Y./Curtis

11 Kadin Smith, So., DB, 6-0/210

Taylorsville, Ky./Spencer County

12 Dontay Hunter, RSFr., DE, 6-4/260

Westerville, Ohio/Westerville Central

12 Jared Sparks, 5thSr., WR, 6-1/210

Geismar, La./Dutchtown

13 Jack Plummer, So., QB, 6-5/220

Gilbert, Ariz./Gilbert

14 Marcellus Moore, Fr., WR, 5-8/160

Plainfield, Ill./Plainfield North

15 DaMarcus Mitchell, Jr., LB, 6-3/260

Thibodaux, La./SW Mississippi CC

15 Kory Taylor, So., WR, 6-5/205

Hilliard, Ohio / Bradley

16 Aidan O'Connell, Jr., QB, 6-3/210

Long Grove, Ill./Stevenson

18 Paul Piferi, RSFr., QB, 6-5/220

Villa Park, Calif./Villa Park

19 Jack Albers, RSFr., QB, 6-0/180

Louisville, Ky./Saint Xavier

19 Brooks Cormier, So., P, 6-5/215

Tuscaloosa, Ala./American Christian Academy

20 Alfred Armour, So., RB, 6-1/235

Indianapolis,/Warren Central

21 Sanoussi Kane, Fr., S, 6-0/200

Blairstown, N.J. / Blair Academy

22 King Doerue, So., RB, 5-10/210

Amarillo, Texas / Tascosa

23 Cory Trice, So., CB, 6-3/215

Hopkinsville, Ky./Christian County

24 Nyles Beverly, RSFr., DB, 6-0/195

Macadonia, Ohio/Nordonia

26 Crishawn Long, RSFr., LB, 6-2/210

Parma, Ohio/Padua Franciscan

27 Anthony Romphf, Fr., CB, 6-0/180

Southfield, Mich./Southfield Arts & Tech

28 Zac Collins, Jr., P, 6-0/195

Louisville, Ky./Saint Xavier

29 Simeon Smiley, Sr., CB, 6-0/205

Pensacola, Fla./Pensacola Catholic

30 Brooks Royal, Jr., LS, 6-2/200

Fitzgerald, Ga./Fitzgerald

31 Nick Zecchino, Sr., LS, 6-0/190

Cedar Grove, N.J./Cedar Grove

32 Elijah Ball, So., LB, 6-1/210

Indianapolis, Ind./Ben Davis

33 Jackson Anthrop, 5thSr., WR, 5-11/190

West Lafayette, Ind./Central Catholic

36 Jaylan Alexander, Jr., LB, 6-1/235

Hoffman Estates, Ill./Hoffman Estates

37 Chris Van Eekeren, RSFr., K, 5-11/205

Chesterton, Ind. /Chesterton

37 Jacob Wahlberg, RSFr., LB, 6-4/230

Muskegon, Mich./Mona Shores

38 Brennan Thieneman, 5thSr., S, 6-1/210

Noblesville, Ind./Guerin Catholic

39 Zach Randall, Jr., LB, 6-0/230

Fishers, Ind./Hamilton Southeastern

40 Zander Horvath, Jr., RB, 6-3/230

Mishawaka, Ind./Marian

43 Kieren Douglas, Jr., LB, 6-2/220

Pickerington, Ohio/Pickerington Central

45 Byron Hubbard, So., LB, 6-1/205

Westfield, Ind./Westfield

46 Nathan Weneta, Fr., LS, 6-2/210

San Diego, Calif./Cathedral Catholic

47 Jeff Marks, So., DL, 6-3/270

Mobile, Ala./Davidson

48 Kyle Bilodeau, RSFr., TE, 6-5/245

Mechanicsville, Va./Woodberry Forest

49 Zane Greene, So., S, 6-0/200

Indianapolis, Ind./Pike

50 Sulaiman Kpaka, RSFr., 6-2/255

Grand Prairie, Texas/Grand Prairie

51 Chase Triplett, Fr., LB, 6-3/215

Michigan City, Ind./Michigan City

52 Willie Lane, So., DE, 6-3/265

Winter Haven, Fla./Winter Haven

53 Gus Hartwig, Fr., OL, 6-5/305

Zionsville, Ind./Zionsville

54 Josh Kaltenberger, Fr., OL, 6-5/285

Harmony, Pa./Seneca Valley

55 Derrick Barnes, Sr., DE, 6-1/245

Covington, Ky./Holy Cross

56 Viktor Beach, Jr., OL, 6-4/305

Fort Myers, Fla./Bishop Verot

57 Will Chapman, RSFr., LB, 5-11/215

Indianapolis, Ind./Cathedral

58 Branon Deen, So., DE, 6-2/265

Indianapolis, Ind./Lawrence Central

58 Jimmy McKenna, So., 6-5/300

Avon, Ohio/Avon

59 Dave Monnot III, RSFr., OL, 6-6/285

Joliet, Ill/Joliet Catholic

59 KJ Stokes, So., DL, 6-3/275

Millbrook, Ala./Stanhope Elmore

61 Ryan Flaherty, 5thSr., OL, 6-3/285

New Carlisle, Ind./New Prairie

65 Marc Roland, Jr., OL, 6-3/295

Indianapolis, Ind./Roncalli

68 Cam Craig, RSFr., OL, 6-5/290

Dublin, Ohio/Jerome

69 Gus German, Fr., OL, 6-7/300

West Lafayette, Ind./Central Catholic

70 Will Bramel, So., OL, 6-6/295

Danville, Ky./Boyle County

72 Sam Garvin, Jr., OL, 6-3/295

Fishers, Ind./Hamilton Southeastern

73 Kyle Jornigan, RSFr., OL, 6-4/320

Youngstown, Ohio/Cardinal Mooney

74 Eric Miller, So., OL, 6-7/295

Mason, Ohio/William Mason

75 Spencer Holstege, RSFr., OL, 6-5/295

Grand Rapids, Mich./South Christian

76 Mark Stickford, Jr., OL, 6-5/295

Carmel, Ind./Carmel

77 DJ Washington, Jr., OL, 6-4/295

Louisville, Ky./Ballard

78 Grant Hermanns, 5thSr., OL, 6-7/295

Albuquerque, N.M./Rio Rancho

80 Camdyn Childers, RSFr., WR, 6-0/195

Fort Wayne, Ind./Carroll

81 Khali Saunders, RSFr., LB, 6-3/230

Elmhurst, Ill./Immaculate Conception

82 Grant Summers, RSFr., WR, 5-11/180

Atlanta, Ga./IMG Academy

85 J.D. Dellinger, 5thSr., K, 6-2/195

Charlotte, N.C./Charlotte Country Day

86 Hunter MacDonald, RSFr., LS, 6-2/230

Crown Point, Ind./Crown Point

87 Payne Durham, So., TE, 6-5/255

Suwanee, Ga./Peachtree Ridge

88 Garrett Miller, RSFr., TE, 6-5/250

Round Rock, Texas/Round Rock

90 Lawrence Johnson, So., DL, 6-3/200

Fort Wayne, Ind./Snider

91 Devon Connors, So., LB, 6-1/250

Tampa, Fla./Carrollwood Day School

93 Steven Faucheux, RSFr., DT, 6-5/285

West Chester, Ohio/Lakota West

94 Robert McWilliams, Jr., DE, 6-4/230

South Miami, Fla./Coral Gables

95 Jack Cravaack, So., DE, 6-5/250

Cincinnati, Ohio/Madeira

97 Semisi Fakasiieiki, 5thSr., DE, 6-2/250

Compton, Calif./Dominguez

99 Jack Sullivan, So., DL, 6-5/270

Plainfield, Ill./Plainfield East