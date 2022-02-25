Players come. Players go.

That's life in the transfer portal era. And Purdue has had its share of players depart since the advent of the portal. This year is no different.

Purdue has seen 13 players enter the portal in the 2021-22 academic year. And eight of those players have been on defense.

The biggest name to hit the portal has been QB Jack Plummer. But, like most every player that has entered the portal for Purdue, it wasn't a surprise. Plummer wants to play. And, that wasn't going to happen in West Lafayette with Aidan O'Connell emerging as the No. 1 signal-caller in 2021. So, after making 13 starts for the Boilermakers, Plummer hit the portal and landed at Cal.

The quarterback spot took another hit when Michael Alaimo entered the portal. He was expected to compete for the No. 2 job. Now, Purdue has just three scholarship quarterbacks this spring, with Austin Burton joining O'Connell and early enrollee Brady Allen.



None of the players who have joined Plummer and Alaimo in the portal figured prominently in Purdue's plans in 2022. More could follow.

Spring football starts February 28. Once spring drills conclude on April 9, players will have a sharpened focus as to how they fit into the team's plans for the fall. And they may not like what they see.

Following is a look at the Boilermakers who have departed West Lafayette in 2021-22.

