The Boilermakers targeted Elkhart Central (Ind.) defensive end Rodney McGraw back in May during the spring evaluation period.

After a summer trip to West Lafayette, the rising junior returned to campus when Purdue hosted TCU.

"I really liked the vibe and atmosphere on the sideline and the football facility on game day," McGraw said of his game day visit.

"Spent some time with Coach (Eron) Hodges and was able to listen to Coach (Jeff) Brohm speak before the game."

