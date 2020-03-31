More: Purdue 2021 commitments | Purdue 2021 offers This could be a really important linebacker class for Purdue. Purdue Is both relatively thin at the position right now, and seems to be transitioning toward having the ability to play more linebacker-dependent 3-4 sorts of alignments under new coordinator and linebackers coach Bob Diaco. And, there happens to be a blue-chip recruit in this class with which the Boilermakers should have significant built-In advantages.

The West Lafayette High School product and younger brother of budding Purdue star George Karlaftis has already been a years-long target, with deep family connections to the program. The natural connections between Purdue and Karlaftis exist at a time when opportunity could be a real draw as well, since the path to early playing time at Purdue seems like a manageable one. Ohio State, Michigan and many, many others offered Karlaftis earlier In the process, but these days, Wisconsin could be Purdue's biggest obstacle should obstacles materialize. He's also said he hopes to visit Nebraska, Cal and Oregon, but the COVID-19 shutdown dashed those plans this spring. When those visits could occur remains to be seen. A mid-year graduate, Karlaftis has indicated he intends to decide before his senior year.

Purdue's first linebacker commit for 2021, Tristan Cox is a stout, well-built defensive player capable of doing a few different things. He's built like an Inside sort of linebacker, or even defensive lineman, but he's said that Purdue has projected him for one of its outside linebacker spots, positions that will at times be asked to play essentially as a defensive end in a 4-3, but standing up in a 3-4. Generally, the outside linebacker positions are critical pass-rushing positions when teams are going with three-man fronts. Cox chose Purdue over West Virginia, Cincinnati, Louisville, Kentucky and others.

The highly regarded Indianapolis Pike defensive player Is generally regarded as a defensive end and we listed him earlier among the Boilermakers' top defensive line targets, but he's said also that Purdue views as a potential linebacker, or at least a player who can do both. So he at least bears mentioning here, because he's a player who may not technically be a linebacker, but could impact the position nonetheless.

The blue-chipper from talent-rich Belleville High School in Michigan — teammate Deion Burks is a wide receiver commitment for Purdue — has visited West Lafayette and counts Purdue among his contenders. He announced a while back a list of Purdue, Michigan State, Michigan, Penn State, Florida State, Minnesota and Boston College. It's been reported Michigan is no longer involved, but obviously stiff, stiff competition remains.

Another Purdue priority who fits into the hybrid mold, meaning he might qualify more as an edge rusher as opposed to a true linebacker, but again, that bears mentioning here.

Purdue's established a recruiting presence in New Orleans this cycle, and Jones is a prospect who lists an offer. Purdue's recruiting him as a linebacker/defensive end sort of player, he says.