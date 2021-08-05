2021 Purdue football training camp schedule
Camp begins on Friday, Aug. 6. The season opener is Sept. 4 at home vs. Oregon State.
• The first six practices of camp are open to the media and public (through Aug. 13). All practices after are closed to everyone.
• Fans and media members must remain in designated, roped off areas during the open practices. The first practice will be held in Ross-Ade Stadium, fans and media must remain in the stands.
• During the first six practices, video and still photography is allowed by credentialed media members during individual periods only. Any video or photos of team drills is not allowed.
• Practices generally last about two hours and will be outside at the Bimel Practice Complex or indoors in Mollenkopf. The first practice will be held in Ross-Ade Stadium.
• Purdue requests that fans and the general public do not photograph/video any parts of practice.
• All scrimmages are closed.
• Media members are asked to wait in a designated area outside of the facility for the closed practices. Entrance to the facility will be permitted upon the conclusion practice.
Open Practice Schedule for Fans and Media
Aug. 5 – Team reports
Aug. 6 – Practice from 6-8 p.m. (In Ross-Ade Stadium)
Aug. 7 – Practice from 2:45-4:45 p.m.
Aug. 8 – No practice
Aug. 9 – Practice from 9:45-11:45 a.m.
Aug. 10 – Practice from 9:45-11.45 a.m.
Aug. 11 – No practice
Aug. 12 – Practice from 9:45-11:45 a.m.
Aug. 13 – Practice from 9:45-11:45 a.m.
ONGOING GUIDANCE RELATED TO COVID-19
Media members and organizations visiting Purdue University to cover the Boilermakers’ sport programs are reminded that all visitors to campus are asked to adhere to Protect Purdue guidelines.
While campus grounds and facilities are intended to be open normally for the fall, it should be recognized that ongoing uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 may require modifications to operations.
It is recommended that visitors to campus – based on their individual circumstances – consider appropriate measures, such as: masking, de-densification, social distancing, testing, contact tracing, and the option to be vaccinated.
