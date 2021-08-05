2021 Purdue football training camp schedule

Camp begins on Friday, Aug. 6. The season opener is Sept. 4 at home vs. Oregon State.

• The first six practices of camp are open to the media and public (through Aug. 13). All practices after are closed to everyone.

• Fans and media members must remain in designated, roped off areas during the open practices. The first practice will be held in Ross-Ade Stadium, fans and media must remain in the stands.

• During the first six practices, video and still photography is allowed by credentialed media members during individual periods only. Any video or photos of team drills is not allowed.

• Practices generally last about two hours and will be outside at the Bimel Practice Complex or indoors in Mollenkopf. The first practice will be held in Ross-Ade Stadium.

• Purdue requests that fans and the general public do not photograph/video any parts of practice.

• All scrimmages are closed.

• Media members are asked to wait in a designated area outside of the facility for the closed practices. Entrance to the facility will be permitted upon the conclusion practice.



Open Practice Schedule for Fans and Media



Aug. 5 – Team reports



Aug. 6 – Practice from 6-8 p.m. (In Ross-Ade Stadium)

Aug. 7 – Practice from 2:45-4:45 p.m.



Aug. 8 – No practice



Aug. 9 – Practice from 9:45-11:45 a.m.



Aug. 10 – Practice from 9:45-11.45 a.m.



Aug. 11 – No practice



Aug. 12 – Practice from 9:45-11:45 a.m.



Aug. 13 – Practice from 9:45-11:45 a.m.

