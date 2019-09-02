Purdue has offered five quarterbacks so far in the 2021 recruiting class, one of the recent offers was to Father Ryan (Tenn.) signal-caller DC Tabscott back in June.

"I went up to campus during my summer break and absolutely loved it," Tabscott said of his trip. "The one thing that stood out to me talking with Coach (Jeff) Brohm is that the past four or five quarterbacks that they've coached have gone to the League. That's the eventual goal, to play in the NFL, and I want to be at a place that will allow me to do that and I know that Purdue definitely will after talking to them."

