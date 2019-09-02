News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-02 23:18:06 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 Recruiting: DC Tabscott recaps summer visit and offer

Q07zuwdeqpdm4brmsieg
DC Tabscott is one of several Class of 2021 quarterback targets for Purdue. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Sean Williams • GoldandBlack
@SeanW_Rivals
Staff

Purdue has offered five quarterbacks so far in the 2021 recruiting class, one of the recent offers was to Father Ryan (Tenn.) signal-caller DC Tabscott back in June.

"I went up to campus during my summer break and absolutely loved it," Tabscott said of his trip. "The one thing that stood out to me talking with Coach (Jeff) Brohm is that the past four or five quarterbacks that they've coached have gone to the League. That's the eventual goal, to play in the NFL, and I want to be at a place that will allow me to do that and I know that Purdue definitely will after talking to them."

Continue reading below

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}