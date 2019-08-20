2021 Recruiting: In-state D-end Rodney McGraw talks Purdue
Back in May during the live evaluation period, the Boilermakers extended an offer to Elkhart Central (Ind.) defensive end Rodney McGraw.
It was news the 2021 in-state prospect said he was definitely excited about.
"It was awesome," McGraw said of his Purdue offer. "My head coach called me down to his office and informed me that I had been offered by Purdue. It was an awesome moment."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news