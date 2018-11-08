One of the more talented underclassmen in the state of Kentucky is Bowling Green tight end Jordan Dingle. The 2021 prospect made his way to West Lafayette this past weekend to take in the Boilermakers' big win over Iowa.

"The atmosphere at the game was great, they have a really great fan base," Dingle said. "Also, the coaching staff is very personable and down to earth."

Jordan is the younger brother of current Georgia Tech linebacker Justice Dingle, who was also heavily recruited by Purdue out of high school last year, so there is a lot of familiarity with the Boilermaker coaching staff. Jordan Dingle accompanied his older brother on visits in past years, as well.