During a June trip to West Lafayette, East Lansing (Mich.) 2021 wide receiver Andrel Anthony learned a lot about the Purdue program and in the process, picked up an offer from Boilermakers.

"The coaching staff was amazing, I really love the vibe they gave off to me the whole time I was there," Anthony said. "They’re very motivational and ready to always push their guys as well. They have a passing offense which is always good when you play receiver as well. They just have a family type of environment there."