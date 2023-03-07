Welcome to something new for the Rivals network. This week I contacted the publishers of the other 13 Big Ten Rivals sites and we agreed to collaborate on naming the Rivals all-Big Ten teams. The ballots were collected from 18 different contributors across the 14 Big Ten sites, representing views from the entire conference. Each was asked to submit five selections each for the first team, second team, and third team, as well as a Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, 6th Man of the Year, and Coach of the Year. A first team vote counted for three points, while a second team vote was 2 points and a third team vote was worth a point.

With that in mind, here is how the voting turned out.

Rivals First Team All-Big Ten

Kris Murray – Iowa – 54 points

Trayce Jackson-Davis – Indiana – 54 Points

Zach Edey – Purdue – 54 points

Jalen Pickett – Penn State – 53 points

Boo Buie - Northwestern – 43 points

Murray, Jackson-Davis, and Edey are unanimous first team selections. Jalen Pickett would have been, but was listed as a Second Team selection on one ballot. There was not really a consensus fifth player on the first team, so it was very close. It came down to the last ballot, but Buie just edged out Hunter Dickinson.

Rivals Second Team All-Big Ten

Hunter Dickenson – Michigan – 42 points

Terrence Shannon Jr. – Illinois – 35 points

Jahmir Young – Maryland – 30 points

Brice Sensabaugh – Ohio State – 26 points

Tyson Walker – Michigan State – 22 points

Chase Audige – Northwestern – 22 points

A tie for the fifth spot on the second team means we get a pair of Second Teamers in Walker and Audige. As mentioned above, Dickinson was very close to the First Team and it came down to the final ballot submitted. Young received a couple of First Team votes himself. Sensabaugh takes home the honor of highest places freshman.

Rivals Third Team All-Big Ten

Jalen Hood-Schifino – Indiana – 19 votes

Cliff Omoyuri – Rutgers – 19 votes

Joey Hauser – Michigan State – 10 votes

Jett Howard – Michigan – 9 votes

Filip Rebraca – Iowa – 8 votes

Hood-Schifino’s strong finish to the year had him on many Second Team lists. He makes sure that Indiana gets a two players on these lists. Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, and Iowa also had two players each.

All-Big Ten Honorable Mention

The following players all received at least a Third Team vote on at least one ballot.

Keisei Tominaga – Nebraska

Seth Lundy – Penn State

Dawson Garcia – Minnesota

Cam Spencer – Rutgers

Kobe Bufkin – Michigan

Derrick Walker – Nebraska

Braden Smith – Purdue

Caleb McConnell – Rutgers

Coleman Hawkins – Illinois

Matthew Mayer – Illinois

Steven Crowl – Wisconsin

Chucky Hepburn – Wisconsin

AJ Hoggard – Michigan State

Payton Sandfort – Iowa

Fletcher Loyer - Purdue

Big Ten Player of the Year – Zach Edey – Purdue

As expected, it was a two player race for this honor between Edey and Jackson-Davis. Edey took 14 of the 18 votes. I think in any other year TJD wins the award in a walk, and even a co-POTY would be adequate between the two. Both players are more than worthy of the honor.

Big Ten Freshman of the Year – Jalen Hood-Schifino – Indiana

This was also a two player race between Hood-Schifino and Sensabaugh, and Hood-Schifino won it 12-6. This would have been an interesting race if Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer had not tailed off as the year went on, by Hood-Schifino was instrumental in Indiana’s two wins over league champion Purdue.

Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year – Caleb McConnell – Rutgers

This was another close one, as McConnell, Jackson-Davis, and Audige split most of the votes. McConnell finished with 6, TJD with 5, and Audige had 5. The remaining 2 votes went to Edey and Omoyuri. That tells me this easily could have been a three-way tie.

Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year – Payton Sandfort – Iowa

Sandfort took home 7 of the 18 votes, with Tominaga getting four, Conner Essegian getting 4, Mason Gillis getting 2, and Aundre Hyatt of Rutgers getting 1. I have found over the years this is one of the more subjective ones, especially since many sixth men eventually become starters like Gillis.

Big Ten Coach of the Year – Matt Painter – Purdue

This was a three-man race and Painter took it home with nine votes. Chris Collins of Northwestern has seven votes and Kevin Willard of Maryland had two. Both Painter and Collins are worthy. Painter led Purdue to a surprise Big Ten title and Collins led Northwestern to their best league finish in decades and second ever NCAA Tournament berth. It is hard to argue against either achievement.