2022 Big Ten Championship Game: Staff Picks
The biggest game in a long time for Purdue football is almost here. Tomorrow night the boilers will take their shot at a Big Ten championship and a trip to the Rose Bowl. It would only be the third trip to Pasadena in school history and ninth Big Ten championship. Of course, only one Big Ten Championship and rose Bowl trip has happened in the last half century, so it is a big deal.
Here is what the Boiler Upload staff thinks going into the game.
Kyle Holderfield
It has been a great season for Purdue Football. Sure, there were some games we should have won, like Syracuse. But, all in all, it has been a great year. Coach Brohm has gotten the Boilermakers into the Conference Championship game, about as much as you can ask for, in my opinion.
Purdue faces a top 5 rushing attack and defense with the Michigan Wolverines. While they will be without All-B1G back, Blake Corum, UM still has a stable full of backs, led by Donovan Edwards. Michigan also has the B1G defensive lineman of the year, Mike Morris. I expect Purdue to fight, but in the end, the Wolverines will come out on top. Michigan 42, Purdue 24
Jace Jellison
Jeff Brohm has talked throughout the week about how this is Purdue’s toughest task this season. I think the argument could be made it’s the best team he’s ever played.
Michigan is one of the best teams in the country on both sides of the ball and don’t turn the ball over or get penalized much. It’s going to take a special performance to knock off the Wolverines. Expect Jeff Brohm to open up the playbook early and take chances. If anyone could beat this Michigan team, it might just be the Spoilermakers.
Purdue 24, Michigan 21
Casey Bartley
Oh... Michigan 33, Purdue 13
Travis Miller
Michigan is a team without a lot of weaknesses. They follow a very easy formula of often scoring a lot of points but not giving a lot up. That makes it pretty easy when you consistently score 30 or more and often don't give up 20 or more.
The only encouragement I have is that Purdue did beat Maryland and Illinois on the road, and those were the two teams that Michigan struggled with the most. Illinois especially gave them a game, losing on a late field goal just a week after Purdue won in Champaign.
It is going to take a near perfect game for the Boilers to win this, and even then it may need a few turnovers. I would be pleased if Purdue just kept it close into the second half. The Wolverines won the only meeting with Purdue under Jeff Brohm 28-10 back in 2017, but it was a game that Purdue led 10-7 late in the third quarter. I can see something similar happening.
Michigan 31, Purdue 14