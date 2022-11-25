Thank you, Nebraska.

For the first time in 22 years, there are higher stakes than just the Old Oaken Bucket as Purdue and Indiana head in to their regular season finale. Also like 22 years ago, an outcome in Iowa City helped the Boilermakers. During the 2000 season Purdue suffered a late 30-10 loss at Michigan State that put the Big Ten championship in jeopardy. The Hawkeyes saved Purdue, however, as their 27-17 win over Northwestern in Iowa City gave the Boilers a mulligan. Purdue would go on to defeat Indiana 41-13 in West Lafayette to clinch a share of the Big Ten championship and go to Pasadena for only the second time ever.