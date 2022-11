As Senior Day approaches for Purdue, the end of a long, winding road for many Boilermakers is on the horizon. However, with two weeks to play, Purdue still has work to do with a shot at clinching a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game on the line.

For the seniors on this Purdue team, it just makes sense that their unlikely path in college football would end in something special.

Coach Jeff Brohm said of his seniors, "Some of them have stepped up and done a good job helping this team win. Others have played a role… They understand that they all have a role to play."