 Purdue football spring roster
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-01 15:11:15 -0600') }} football Edit

2022 Purdue football spring roster

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
QUARTERBACKS
No. Name Ht./Wt. Class Hometown

20 Kyle Adams

6-0/175

RSo.

West Lafayette, Ind.

1 Michael Alaimo

6-4/225

RSo.

Montvale, N.J.

11 Jack Albers

6-0/185

5thSr.

Louisville, Ky.

18 Brady Allen

6-6/210

Fr.

Ft. Branch, Ind.

12 Austin Burton

6-3/210

6th

Newton, Mass.

17 Christian Gelov

6-0/175

RSo.

Noblesville, Ind.

14 Drake Hagerman

5-9/185

So.

Indianapolis

21 Andrew Hobson

6-2/220

RSo.

Indianapolis

16 Aidan O'Connell

6-3/210

6th

Long Grove, Ill.
RUNNING BACKS
No. Name Ht./Wt. Class Hometown

39 Will Chapman

5-11/235

RJr.

Indianapolis

22 King Doerue

5-10/205

Sr.

Amarillo, Texas

38 Dylan Downing

6-0/225

RSo.

Carmel, Ind.

24 Sampson James

6-1/220

RJr.

Avon, Ind.

37 Caleb Lahey

5-10/205

RSo.

Bismarck, Ill.

45 Devin Mockobee

6-0/195

RFr.

Boonville, Ind.

52 Zac Tuinei

6-0/245

RSo.

Michigan City, Ind.
RECEIVERS
No. Name Ht./Wt. Class Hometown

18 Deion Burks

5-11/180

RFr.

Belleville, Mich.

5 Elijah Canion

6-4/220

RSo.

Hollywood, Fla.

80 Camdyn Childers

6-0/200

Jr.

Fort Wayne, Ind.

85 Alex Maxwell

6-0/195

RSo.

St. Leon, Ind.

35 Hayden Parise

6-4/190

So.

Kansas City, Mo.

9 Mershawn Rice

6-2/205

RJr.

Reynoldsburg, Ohio

8 T.J. Sheffield

5-11/190

RJr.

Thompson's Station, Tenn.

26 Andrew Sowinski

6-0/195

RSo.

Indianapolis

83 Zion Steptoe

5-11/180

Fr.

Little Elm, Texas

81 Collin Sullivan

6-2/200

RSo.

Round Rock, Texas

84 Preston Terrell

6-3/195

RFr.

Brownsburg, Ind.

29 Broc Thompson

6-3/190

5thSr.

Indianapolis

3 Tyrone Tracy (RB)

6-0/205

5thSr.

Indianapolis

34 Ben Van Noord

6-2/210

So.

Springfield, Ohio

0 Milton Wright

6-3/195

Sr.

Louisville, Ky.

2 Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen

6-2/195

RSo.

Southfield, Mich.
TIGHT ENDS
No. Name Ht./Wt. Class Hometown

82 Drew Biber

6-5/225

RFr.

Cedarburg, Wis.

48 Kyle Bilodeau

6-5/250

RJr.

Mechanicsville, Va.

91 Ben Buechel

6-3/240

RSo.

New Berlin, Wis.

87 Payne Durham

6-5/255

5thSr.

Suwanee, Ga.

88 Garrett Miller

6-5/245

RJr.

Round Rock, Texas

89 Paul Piferi

6-5/240

RJr.

Villa Park, Calif.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
No. Name Ht./Wt. Class Hometown

65 Jaelin Alstott-VanDeVanter (T)

6-6/290

RFr.

Mooresville, Ind.

79 Jared Bycznski (G/C)

6-5/310

RSo.

Berea, Ohio

68 Cam Craig (T/G)

6-5/310

RJr.

Dublin, Ohio

72 Sione Finau (G)

6-2/305

Sr.

Keller, Texas

71 Nalin Fox (T)

6-5/305

RSo.

Pontiac, Mich.

67 Gus German (T)

6-7/315

RSo.

West Lafayette, Ind.

53 Gus Hartwig (C)

6-5/310

Jr.

Zionsville, Ind.

75 Spencer Holstege (G/C)

6-5/310

RJr.

Grand Rapids, Mich.

54 Josh Kaltenberger (G/C)

6-5/305

RSo.

Cranberry Township, Pa.

62 Ben Kuhns (G)

6-4/295

Jr.

Pendleton, Ind.

63 Marcus Mbow (G/T)

6-5/305

RFr.

Wauwatosa, Wis.

74 Eric Miller (T)

6-7/305

5thSr

Mason, Ohio

64 Mahamane Moussa (T)

6-4/285

RFr.

Indianapolis

70 Zach Richards (G)

6-3/305

RFr.

Mooresville, Ind.

61 Aaron Roberts (G)

6-4/295

So.

Indianapolis
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
No. Name Ht./Wt. Class Hometown

95 Joe Anderson (E)

6-4/280

RJr.

Murfreesboro, Tenn.

93 Prince James Boyd (T)

6-1/290

RSo.

New Haven, Conn.

48 Tristan Cox (E/LB)

6-3/255

RFr.

Somerset, Ky.

58 Branson Deen (T)

6-2/275

5thSr.

Indianapolis

94 J.P. Deeter (T)

6-3/275

Fr.

Manvel, Texas

98 Greg Hudgins (T)

6-4/285

RSo.

Washington, D.C.

46 Scotty Humpich (E)

6-4/255

5thSr.

Louisville, Ky.

44 Kydran Jenkins (E)

6-1/270

RSo.

Louisville, Ga.

90 Lawrence Johnson (T)

6-3/310

5thSr.

Fort Wayne, Ind.

50 Sulaiman Kpaka (E)

6-2/280

RJr.

Grand Prairie, Texas

34 Damarjhe Lewis (T)

6-3/300

RSo.

Griffin, Ga.

92 Mo Omonode (T)

5-11/280

Fr.

West Lafayette, Ind.

56 Jayden Scruggs (E)

6-0/235

Fr.

Indianapolis

9 Joe Strickland (E)

6-3/255

Fr.

Indianapolis

99 Jack Sullivan (E)

6-5/275

5thSr.

Plainfield, Ill.

56 Khordae Sydnor (E)

6-4/265

RFr.

New York, N.Y.

77 D.J. Washington (T)

6-4/310

6th

Louisville, Ky.
LINEBACKERS
No. Name Ht./Wt. Class Hometown

20 O.C. Brothers

6-2/220

RJr.

SW Brevard County, Fla.

43 Kieren Douglas

6-2/240

6th

Pickerington, Ohio

97 Semisi Fakasiieiki

6-2/230

7th

Compton, Calif.

46 Ben Furtney

6-0/225

RSo.

South Elgin, Ill.

6 Jalen Graham

6-3/220

Sr.

Detroit

59 Farrell Henderson

5-11/225

Fr.

Indianapolis

14 Yanni Karlaftis (DE)

6-3/225

RFr.

West Lafayette, Ind.

54 Ben Kreul

6-3/230

RSo.

Waukesha, Wis.

37 Jacob Wahlberg

6-4/235

RJr.

Muskegon, Mich.

42 Clyde Washington

6-3/230

RSo.

Medford, N.J.
DEFENSIVE BACKS
No. Name Ht./Wt. Class Hometown

10 Cam Allen (S)

6-1/195

Sr.

Bluefield, Va.

24 Nyles Beverly (CB)

6-0/200

RJr.

Macadonia, Ohio

30 Ryan Brandt (S)

6-1/210

RSo.

Angola, Ind.

7 Jamari Brown (CB)

6-3/205

5thSr.

Sunrise, Fla.

26 Brandon Calloway (CB)

6-1/195

RFr.

Grffin, Ga.

11 Tee Denson (CB)

6-0/195

Jr.

Atlanta

40 Hayden Ellinger (CB)

6-0/215

RSo.

Fort Wayne, Ind.

4 Marvin Grant (S)

6-2/210

RJr.

Detroit

12 Jah'von Grigsby (S)

5-11/195

RFr.

Baton Rouge, La.

27 Bryce Hampton (S/CB)

5-10/200

Sr.

Las Vegas

17 Chris Jefferson (S)

5-11/190

5thSr.

Euclid, Ohio

21 Sanoussi Kane (S)

6-0/205

Jr.

Harlem, N.Y.

29 Rickey Smith (CB)

6-0/180

RFr.

Apopka, Fla.

35 Antonio Stevens (S)

6-2/200

RSo.

Nashville

1 Reese Taylor (CB)

5-10/190

5thSr.

Indianapolis

23 Cory Trice (CB)

6-3/215

5thSr.

Hopkinsville, Ky.
SPECIALISTS
No. Name Ht./Wt. Class Hometown

30 Jack Ansell (P)

6-2/205

So.

Warrnambool, Australia

47 Brendan Cropsey (P)

6-1/190

RSo.

Saline, Mich.

24 Mitchell Fineran (K)

5-11/185

5thSr.

Fort Valley, Ga.

39 Ben Freehill (K)

6-1/190

Jr.

Gibson City, Ill.

41 Caleb Krockover (K)

5-9/195

RSo.

West Lafayette, Ind.

51 Nick Taylor (LS)

6-4/225

RSo.

Indianapolis

57 Chris Van Eekeren (K)

5-11/195

RJr.

Chesterton, Ind.

31 Nick Zecchino (LS)

6-0/210

6th

Cedar Grove, N.J.

