2022 Purdue football spring roster
|No. Name
|Ht./Wt.
|Class
|Hometown
|
20 Kyle Adams
|
6-0/175
|
RSo.
|
West Lafayette, Ind.
|
1 Michael Alaimo
|
6-4/225
|
RSo.
|
Montvale, N.J.
|
11 Jack Albers
|
6-0/185
|
5thSr.
|
Louisville, Ky.
|
18 Brady Allen
|
6-6/210
|
Fr.
|
Ft. Branch, Ind.
|
12 Austin Burton
|
6-3/210
|
6th
|
Newton, Mass.
|
17 Christian Gelov
|
6-0/175
|
RSo.
|
Noblesville, Ind.
|
14 Drake Hagerman
|
5-9/185
|
So.
|
Indianapolis
|
21 Andrew Hobson
|
6-2/220
|
RSo.
|
Indianapolis
|
16 Aidan O'Connell
|
6-3/210
|
6th
|
Long Grove, Ill.
|No. Name
|Ht./Wt.
|Class
|Hometown
|
39 Will Chapman
|
5-11/235
|
RJr.
|
Indianapolis
|
22 King Doerue
|
5-10/205
|
Sr.
|
Amarillo, Texas
|
38 Dylan Downing
|
6-0/225
|
RSo.
|
Carmel, Ind.
|
24 Sampson James
|
6-1/220
|
RJr.
|
Avon, Ind.
|
37 Caleb Lahey
|
5-10/205
|
RSo.
|
Bismarck, Ill.
|
45 Devin Mockobee
|
6-0/195
|
RFr.
|
Boonville, Ind.
|
52 Zac Tuinei
|
6-0/245
|
RSo.
|
Michigan City, Ind.
|No. Name
|Ht./Wt.
|Class
|Hometown
|
18 Deion Burks
|
5-11/180
|
RFr.
|
Belleville, Mich.
|
5 Elijah Canion
|
6-4/220
|
RSo.
|
Hollywood, Fla.
|
80 Camdyn Childers
|
6-0/200
|
Jr.
|
Fort Wayne, Ind.
|
85 Alex Maxwell
|
6-0/195
|
RSo.
|
St. Leon, Ind.
|
35 Hayden Parise
|
6-4/190
|
So.
|
Kansas City, Mo.
|
9 Mershawn Rice
|
6-2/205
|
RJr.
|
Reynoldsburg, Ohio
|
8 T.J. Sheffield
|
5-11/190
|
RJr.
|
Thompson's Station, Tenn.
|
26 Andrew Sowinski
|
6-0/195
|
RSo.
|
Indianapolis
|
83 Zion Steptoe
|
5-11/180
|
Fr.
|
Little Elm, Texas
|
81 Collin Sullivan
|
6-2/200
|
RSo.
|
Round Rock, Texas
|
84 Preston Terrell
|
6-3/195
|
RFr.
|
Brownsburg, Ind.
|
29 Broc Thompson
|
6-3/190
|
5thSr.
|
Indianapolis
|
3 Tyrone Tracy (RB)
|
6-0/205
|
5thSr.
|
Indianapolis
|
34 Ben Van Noord
|
6-2/210
|
So.
|
Springfield, Ohio
|
0 Milton Wright
|
6-3/195
|
Sr.
|
Louisville, Ky.
|
2 Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen
|
6-2/195
|
RSo.
|
Southfield, Mich.
|No. Name
|Ht./Wt.
|Class
|Hometown
|
82 Drew Biber
|
6-5/225
|
RFr.
|
Cedarburg, Wis.
|
48 Kyle Bilodeau
|
6-5/250
|
RJr.
|
Mechanicsville, Va.
|
91 Ben Buechel
|
6-3/240
|
RSo.
|
New Berlin, Wis.
|
87 Payne Durham
|
6-5/255
|
5thSr.
|
Suwanee, Ga.
|
88 Garrett Miller
|
6-5/245
|
RJr.
|
Round Rock, Texas
|
89 Paul Piferi
|
6-5/240
|
RJr.
|
Villa Park, Calif.
|No. Name
|Ht./Wt.
|Class
|Hometown
|
65 Jaelin Alstott-VanDeVanter (T)
|
6-6/290
|
RFr.
|
Mooresville, Ind.
|
79 Jared Bycznski (G/C)
|
6-5/310
|
RSo.
|
Berea, Ohio
|
68 Cam Craig (T/G)
|
6-5/310
|
RJr.
|
Dublin, Ohio
|
72 Sione Finau (G)
|
6-2/305
|
Sr.
|
Keller, Texas
|
71 Nalin Fox (T)
|
6-5/305
|
RSo.
|
Pontiac, Mich.
|
67 Gus German (T)
|
6-7/315
|
RSo.
|
West Lafayette, Ind.
|
53 Gus Hartwig (C)
|
6-5/310
|
Jr.
|
Zionsville, Ind.
|
75 Spencer Holstege (G/C)
|
6-5/310
|
RJr.
|
Grand Rapids, Mich.
|
54 Josh Kaltenberger (G/C)
|
6-5/305
|
RSo.
|
Cranberry Township, Pa.
|
62 Ben Kuhns (G)
|
6-4/295
|
Jr.
|
Pendleton, Ind.
|
63 Marcus Mbow (G/T)
|
6-5/305
|
RFr.
|
Wauwatosa, Wis.
|
74 Eric Miller (T)
|
6-7/305
|
5thSr
|
Mason, Ohio
|
64 Mahamane Moussa (T)
|
6-4/285
|
RFr.
|
Indianapolis
|
70 Zach Richards (G)
|
6-3/305
|
RFr.
|
Mooresville, Ind.
|
61 Aaron Roberts (G)
|
6-4/295
|
So.
|
Indianapolis
|No. Name
|Ht./Wt.
|Class
|Hometown
|
95 Joe Anderson (E)
|
6-4/280
|
RJr.
|
Murfreesboro, Tenn.
|
93 Prince James Boyd (T)
|
6-1/290
|
RSo.
|
New Haven, Conn.
|
48 Tristan Cox (E/LB)
|
6-3/255
|
RFr.
|
Somerset, Ky.
|
58 Branson Deen (T)
|
6-2/275
|
5thSr.
|
Indianapolis
|
94 J.P. Deeter (T)
|
6-3/275
|
Fr.
|
Manvel, Texas
|
98 Greg Hudgins (T)
|
6-4/285
|
RSo.
|
Washington, D.C.
|
46 Scotty Humpich (E)
|
6-4/255
|
5thSr.
|
Louisville, Ky.
|
44 Kydran Jenkins (E)
|
6-1/270
|
RSo.
|
Louisville, Ga.
|
90 Lawrence Johnson (T)
|
6-3/310
|
5thSr.
|
Fort Wayne, Ind.
|
50 Sulaiman Kpaka (E)
|
6-2/280
|
RJr.
|
Grand Prairie, Texas
|
34 Damarjhe Lewis (T)
|
6-3/300
|
RSo.
|
Griffin, Ga.
|
92 Mo Omonode (T)
|
5-11/280
|
Fr.
|
West Lafayette, Ind.
|
56 Jayden Scruggs (E)
|
6-0/235
|
Fr.
|
Indianapolis
|
9 Joe Strickland (E)
|
6-3/255
|
Fr.
|
Indianapolis
|
99 Jack Sullivan (E)
|
6-5/275
|
5thSr.
|
Plainfield, Ill.
|
56 Khordae Sydnor (E)
|
6-4/265
|
RFr.
|
New York, N.Y.
|
77 D.J. Washington (T)
|
6-4/310
|
6th
|
Louisville, Ky.
|No. Name
|Ht./Wt.
|Class
|Hometown
|
20 O.C. Brothers
|
6-2/220
|
RJr.
|
SW Brevard County, Fla.
|
43 Kieren Douglas
|
6-2/240
|
6th
|
Pickerington, Ohio
|
97 Semisi Fakasiieiki
|
6-2/230
|
7th
|
Compton, Calif.
|
46 Ben Furtney
|
6-0/225
|
RSo.
|
South Elgin, Ill.
|
6 Jalen Graham
|
6-3/220
|
Sr.
|
Detroit
|
59 Farrell Henderson
|
5-11/225
|
Fr.
|
Indianapolis
|
14 Yanni Karlaftis (DE)
|
6-3/225
|
RFr.
|
West Lafayette, Ind.
|
54 Ben Kreul
|
6-3/230
|
RSo.
|
Waukesha, Wis.
|
37 Jacob Wahlberg
|
6-4/235
|
RJr.
|
Muskegon, Mich.
|
42 Clyde Washington
|
6-3/230
|
RSo.
|
Medford, N.J.
|No. Name
|Ht./Wt.
|Class
|Hometown
|
10 Cam Allen (S)
|
6-1/195
|
Sr.
|
Bluefield, Va.
|
24 Nyles Beverly (CB)
|
6-0/200
|
RJr.
|
Macadonia, Ohio
|
30 Ryan Brandt (S)
|
6-1/210
|
RSo.
|
Angola, Ind.
|
7 Jamari Brown (CB)
|
6-3/205
|
5thSr.
|
Sunrise, Fla.
|
26 Brandon Calloway (CB)
|
6-1/195
|
RFr.
|
Grffin, Ga.
|
11 Tee Denson (CB)
|
6-0/195
|
Jr.
|
Atlanta
|
40 Hayden Ellinger (CB)
|
6-0/215
|
RSo.
|
Fort Wayne, Ind.
|
4 Marvin Grant (S)
|
6-2/210
|
RJr.
|
Detroit
|
12 Jah'von Grigsby (S)
|
5-11/195
|
RFr.
|
Baton Rouge, La.
|
27 Bryce Hampton (S/CB)
|
5-10/200
|
Sr.
|
Las Vegas
|
17 Chris Jefferson (S)
|
5-11/190
|
5thSr.
|
Euclid, Ohio
|
21 Sanoussi Kane (S)
|
6-0/205
|
Jr.
|
Harlem, N.Y.
|
29 Rickey Smith (CB)
|
6-0/180
|
RFr.
|
Apopka, Fla.
|
35 Antonio Stevens (S)
|
6-2/200
|
RSo.
|
Nashville
|
1 Reese Taylor (CB)
|
5-10/190
|
5thSr.
|
Indianapolis
|
23 Cory Trice (CB)
|
6-3/215
|
5thSr.
|
Hopkinsville, Ky.
|No. Name
|Ht./Wt.
|Class
|Hometown
|
30 Jack Ansell (P)
|
6-2/205
|
So.
|
Warrnambool, Australia
|
47 Brendan Cropsey (P)
|
6-1/190
|
RSo.
|
Saline, Mich.
|
24 Mitchell Fineran (K)
|
5-11/185
|
5thSr.
|
Fort Valley, Ga.
|
39 Ben Freehill (K)
|
6-1/190
|
Jr.
|
Gibson City, Ill.
|
41 Caleb Krockover (K)
|
5-9/195
|
RSo.
|
West Lafayette, Ind.
|
51 Nick Taylor (LS)
|
6-4/225
|
RSo.
|
Indianapolis
|
57 Chris Van Eekeren (K)
|
5-11/195
|
RJr.
|
Chesterton, Ind.
|
31 Nick Zecchino (LS)
|
6-0/210
|
6th
|
Cedar Grove, N.J.
